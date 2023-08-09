The funeral of Mgr Ġorġ Tabone of Victoria was held at the Gozo cathedral, where he offered his services for a long time.

The number of people who attended the funeral Mass, led by Cardinal Mario Grech, showed how much Mgr Tabone, aged 82, was loved and respected by all the community.

Mgr Tabone died at Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, on August 2, where he was living for the past two months.

Dun Ġorġ, as he was commonly known, worked at the Don Bosco Oratory where he taught catechism and drama. He also taught religion and drama at a number of secondary schools in Gozo and directed several dramas and concerts at Gozitan theatres. He devoted most of his life to the education of youths.

His pastoral life was dedicated to the celebration of Mass and hearing confessions. He was also deeply involved in parish cultural activities. Dun Ġorġ was master of ceremonies at the cathedral and in 1976 was appointed master of ceremonies of the Gozo diocese. For a number of years he was a member of the Gozo diocese liturgical commission. He was appointed canon of the cathedral chapter on April 18, 1982.

Dun Ġorġ and his sister Ġiġa were great benefactors of the cathedral. Among those who paid tribute to Dun Ġorġ was the Leone Philharmonic Society, who said he was a great devotee of Santa Marija and did great work with youths, both at the oratory and the society, in line with St John Bosco’s plans and teachings.

The funeral service was animated by the Cappella Sanctae Mariae Assumptae, under the direction of Mro Carmel Grech.

Dun Ġorġ had two sisters – the late Miriam of the Sisters of St Clare and Marcellina of the Franciscans of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, who was killed in Pakistan in 1997.

He is survived by Doris of the Dar tal-Kleru community of sisters.