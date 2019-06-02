The primacy of life – what does that mean? It means that life’s value is more important than any other value. It transcends all other moral principles and also implies that all human life is equal and of equal value. This belief has been ingrained in our culture for hundreds of years. This is not just a religious value but also a moral and ethical belief that has guided our society over the years.

It has not always been this way. Ancient Roman society was a misogynistic patriarchy, where political losers could expect corpse-abuse, babies might be exposed and children who died less than a year old were not supposed to be mourned. Empathy with suffering human beings was frowned upon and seen as a sign of childish weakness. The death and torture of fellow human beings was something to be enjoyed sadistically in the amphitheatres and colosseums of the age.

Today’s society is again witnessing a turning point wherein the primacy of life is lost and secondary values take over. The commodity of those who have the power over life and death has now become paramount. If permitting somebody to live would have consequences over our lifestyle and comfort, we now choose death as a solution to our problems.

We now have created a list of exceptions to the principle of primacy of life. We choose to drop this guiding value if a mother feels she cannot bring up a baby or continue her pregnancy until term. We feel that if a baby is disabled, it has less value and therefore it can be terminated.

There are increasing calls for discussion of abortion in Malta, Alternattiva Demokratika’s Mina Tolu’s Facebook video being a recent example and the recent MEP election campaign pushing the issue to the forefront.

I have always found these “calls for discussion” to be very deceitful and duplicitous. The real intention is obvious. These people wish to kick-start the process for legislating in favour of abortion in this country.

Discuss what exactly? That killing an innocent person can in any way be justified? This is the wholesale murder of innocent and defenceless babies. We can discuss this until the cows come home but the facts remains the same. The recent legislation in New York permitting abortion up to the date of birth negates all arguments by the pro-choice lobby that these babies are immature and are not really human.

All those scenarios that the pro-choicers love to bring up, including those extraordinarily rare circumstances of rape and danger to the life of the mother, are in direct conflict with the primacy of life. If we believe that all human life is equally precious then we can never choose between a baby’s life and that of its mother.

We need to help these desperate mothers in every way possible, finding ways to support them and permit them to carry their precious babies to term

When we hear that mothers are dying because of illegal abortions, we also cannot argue that in order to save that mother from the poor choice she has made, we should legalise abortion and kill the child. That child’s life is equal in value to its mother’s life. That child cannot be made a pawn that we can trade for another’s life.

Please do not get me wrong. It is not that I have no empathy for these suffering mothers. People who argue that it is the mother’s fault that she got pregnant are being very silly, naïve and simplistic. Aborting a child is never an easy decision and these people go through hell no matter what they decide.

I also appreciate that it is so easy to pontificate about values from the other side of a keyboard while in real life the difficulties seem unsurmountable.

Yet, if we do believe in the primacy of life, this is where we need to discuss and legislate. We need to help these desperate mothers in every way possible, finding ways to support them and permit them to carry their precious babies to term. If those babies cannot live with their mothers, we need to find other ways to take care of them.

This is the only way forward. Eliminating the problem by eliminating the baby means that we no longer believe in the primacy of life. It is literally throwing the baby out with the bathwater. This will open the door to other possibilities starting with euthanasia and the elimination of those “unfit to live” which may eventually include you or me.

Some people would be happy to revert to the old Roman culture where every man fought for himself and the strong predominated over the weak. Most of us though would not be happy to live within such a culture.

However, if we wish our society to defend us when we are weak and downtrodden ourselves, we must first do the same by defending those that cannot speak for themselves, including those babies that are waiting to be aborted.

Mario Stellini is a physician and gastroenterologist.