Prince Carl Philip of Sweden will race in the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia in 2020. After an inspirational guest appearance in 2019 the Prince is now committed to a full racing season in Scandinavia's leading championship.

“We are very happy and proud that Prince Carl Philip will compete in the entire 2020 season of Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia”, says Raine Wermelin, Director at Porsche Sweden. “The Prince is an experienced racing driver and a proven winner, who knows our racing series very well.”

Prince Carl Philip completed a full season of Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia in 2011 and made a much appreciated guest appearance in the Swedish motorsport classic “Kanonloppet” at Gelleråsen Arena last year.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden will compete in a 911 GT3 Cup

“Prince Carl Philip is an amazing ambassador for Swedish motorsports and we are proud to welcome him back to the regular driver-lineup for the 2020 season”, Wermelin concludes.

Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia is Scandinavia's leading racing championship and takes place on tracks in Sweden and Norway during seven race weekends with a total of 14 races. The season premieres at Ring Knutstorp in May and ends at Mantorp Park in October.