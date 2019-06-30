The judgment of the Constitutional Court in the names of Lawrence Grech et vs Chief Government Medical Officer (Public Health) et, delivered on July 12 is a significant one, both in its content and its consequences.

Its implications will possibly challenge the traditional understanding of our law of compensation for damages, right at its very core.

Our law of damages is based on a decades-old premise; that the damages recovered should put the victim in the state he was prior to the act causing damages, known by the Latin maxim restitutio in integrum.

This is the foundation of our tort law; no one can recover less than he would have lost, and no one can recover more.

One can indeed trace other early (pre-1962) ideas which depart from this basic principle, but for more than 55 years, it was understood that it mattered not what was the conduct leading to the damages; the exercise was purely arithmetical, and any damage claimed (however it may have been caused) must be quantified purely in terms of pecuniary loss.

This means that traditionally, a victim of an involuntary traffic accident and a victim of a violent punch who suffered the same amount of damages would be compensated equally. We have hundreds of court judgments which confirm this principle.

Unsurprisingly, moral and punitive (or exemplary) damages could hardly fit into such a rigid framework, and our law has traditionally (with some exceptions) largely stayed away from these concepts.

In time, this idea started to evolve, most recently, through the 2018 amendments of article 1045 of the Civil Code, which now states that in the case of damages arising from a certain class of criminal offences, the damage to be made good by the ordinary courts shall also include any moral harm and/or psychological harm caused to the claimant.

The law is very clear: the only acts for which an ordinary court can grant moral (and psychological) damages are crimes affecting the dignity of persons under Title VII of Part II of Book First of the Criminal Code (sexual offences) and wilful crimes against the person subject to a punishment of imprisonment of at least three years under Title VIII of Part II of Book First of the Criminal Code (such as voluntary grievous bodily harm and wilful homicide).

Therefore, what now triggers the right to claim ‘moral harm’ is the nature of the conduct of the tortfeasor – which begs the question: are they really moral damages, or are they punitive damages instead? Are they really intended to compensate the victim, or are they intended to punish the tortfeasor? If they are punitive in nature, how do they fit the axiom of restitutio in integrum?

These are, however, questions for another time.

In courts of constitutional jurisdiction, the situation is rather different. It is quite common to see moral damages (often called non-pecuniary damages) being awarded in cases where the victim would have suffered from a breach of a fundamental human right.

Ordinary courts are not generally allowed to grant moral or non-pecuniary damages

Therefore, a claimant who is not victim to either of the criminal offences listed under article 1045 of the Civil Code may only hope to be awarded moral damages if the act he was victim to was such as to be classified as a breach of a fundamental human right (or more than one) by the State, and seeks to recover those damages before a court of constitutional jurisdiction.

Other than that, ordinary courts are not generally allowed to grant moral or non-pecuniary damages.

The facts of the case

In the case of Lawrence Grech et vs Chief Government Medical Officer (Public Health) et, the plaintiff had claimed that while in employment with the Malta Drydocks, he had been exposed to a toxic material commonly known as ‘asbestos’, which had caused him to fall seriously ill. Indeed, roughly a year after the court case was instituted, the plaintiff sadly passed away from the same illness, and the case was taken up by his heirs.

The complaint was that as a result of this exposure to the toxic material, Mr Grech had had his fundamental human rights breached, namely, his right to life, his right not to be subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment, and his right of respect to his family and private life.

Plaintiffs were, therefore, seeking a twofold compensation – compensation due to the breaches of Mr Grech’s fundamental human rights, as well as compensation for actual losses suffered by Mr Grech for the fact that due to his illness, he had to cut his working life short and retire early. The latter would have been the salary that Mr Grech would have been entitled to receive had he been in employment up until his retirement age.

By means of a judgment of November 8, 2018, the Civil Court, First Hall (Constitutional Jurisdiction) awarded plaintiffs the sum of €30,000 in non-pecuniary damages. But it rejected the claim for the payment of actual damages – it stated that these could not be considered in the constitutional forum, since they were a matter for the ordinary courts to decide upon.

The plaintiffs appealed to the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court disagreed with the reasoning of the first court. It observed that courts of constitutional jurisdiction are conferred with the power to grant any remedy in order to guarantee the restitutio in integrum. This includes the awarding of actual damages. Had Mr Grech not been forced to retire from work due to his illness, he would have benefitted from an income of €11,322.63 a year under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme offered by the Malta Drydocks, adding up to the sum of €59,434. The Constitutional Court considered that the first Court was correct in awarding the sum of €30,000 as moral damages, but it should have also added the actual damages.

Therefore, it awarded plaintiffs the sum of €89,434, including both moral and actual damages.

In the final and most significant part of the judgment, the Court acknowledged the limitation imposed on the ordinary courts by article 1045 of the Civil Code, in the sense that they are presently only allowed to award moral damages in very limited circumstances (where the damage is caused by a certain class of criminal offences). As a result, claimants who wanted to claim moral damages, such as the plaintiffs, had no other choice but to resort to the courts of constitutional jurisdiction, for matters which could (with a few changes in the law) easily be tackled by ordinary courts.

The Constitutional Court, therefore, encouraged Parliament to consider amending the law so that there would no longer be the need for victims to seek a declaration of a breach of a fundamental human right in order to obtain moral damages.

In conclusion, the Constitutional Court remitted the judgment to the Speaker at the House of Representatives (Parliament), who by law (article 242 of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure) is obliged to lay a copy of the judgment on the table of Parliament during the first sitting that follows, for further discussion, and one would hope, for due implementation of the Court’s recommendations.

Carlos Bugeja, is senior associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.