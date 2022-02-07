The Quad Central is now operational, as Apex Group, the first tenant to have signed on, moves into its new premises.

“It is only fitting that The Quad kicks off operations by welcoming Apex Group, our first tenants to sign on, which took ‘a leap of faith’ and chose us at a very early stage of the building design,” Sandro Attard, general manager for The Quad Central, said.

“We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for the rest of the impressive tenant line-up, which have chosen to be part of our spectacular and innovative office spaces,” he added.

Apex Group is a global financial services provider, delivering an extensive range of services to asset managers, capital markets, private clients and family offices. Apex has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry, including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody and super ManCo services, business services, including HR and payroll, and a pioneering ESG ratings and advisory service for private companies.

“As one of the world’s largest specialist fund administration and middle office solutions providers, with 50 offices worldwide and over 5,000 employees, we know how essential it is to operate out of a space which not only offers first-class facilities in a stunning and inspiring workspace, but which is also centrally located. At The Quad Central, we have found our perfect home,” Paulianne Nwoko, managing director, Malta at Apex Group, said.

The mixed-use development in Mrieħel’s Central Business District is being touted as the ‘future of workspace’ which will include professional and commercial office spaces, as well as retail and amenity outlets.

For more information about The Quad Central, visit www. thequad.com.mt.