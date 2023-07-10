The Labour Party (PL) has played a pivotal role in driving significant societal change, moulding the socio-political landscape of our nation and making a substantial impact on marginalised communities throughout its 100-year history.

As a governing entity, it has been instrumental in facilitating constructive transformation and advocating for social justice. To retain its relevance in today’s intricate socio-political climate, the party must boldly embrace a radical stance and confront the challenges presented by neo-liberal ideologies.

The PL has been an agent of social reform, championing the welfare state, advancements in education and improvements in health and social care. Furthermore, the party’s values have been shaped by a combination of trade unionism, reformist social democracy and radical socialist traditions, forming an inclusive platform that propels progressive social movements.

While the PL in Malta has recently experienced electoral success on multiple occasions, concerns have emerged regarding its departure from its foundational left-wing principles in favour of a pronounced neo-liberal agenda.

To ensure its ongoing significance, the PL must adopt a new, inclusive and democratic culture that upholds principles of dignity and respect. This entails breaking away from the prevailing neo-liberal agenda and returning to its radical socialist roots.

One way to initiate this shift is through a comprehensive review of the European Commission’s recommendation on the social economy, prioritising the well-being of people, social causes and the environment over profit.

There is an urgent need for a transformative Labour government that effectively addresses pressing issues such as excessive development and environmental degradation. Superficial initiatives should be replaced with a comprehensive environmental protection strategy. Commitment to social justice, environmental preservation and sustainable development is of utmost importance.

Furthermore, the PL must present the public with a promising vision of an alternative economic model that actively reduces inequality and empowers workers. It should prioritise the creation of favourable working conditions and strive to eliminate precarious employment.

The party needs to establish a foreign policy framework rooted in human rights principles, allowing Malta to regain its position as a catalyst for positive change in the Mediterranean region.

PL has been an agent of social reform - Justin Attard

Policies that marginalise or disregard migrants at sea should be replaced with a compassionate and inclusive approach, while fostering dialogue among regional stakeholders, promoting information exchange, implementing joint management of international borders, establishing agreed forms of labour migration and ensuring the protection of migrants’ rights.

The Labour Party should also prioritise investments in public services, putting an end to the misappropriation of public funds and fostering a more equitable society. By upholding values such as justice, equality and dignity for all, the party can demonstrate an unwavering commitment to societal improvement. In today’s political scenario, Maltese society encounters the peril of a political elite progressively detaching from the authentic demands of the people while openly prioritising the interests of a privileged minority. This situation is worsened by prominent politicians branding themselves as ‘socialists’, despite their motivations being driven by personal greed or employing evasive tactics that have nothing to do with socialism.

The electoral victories achieved in the past decade should not persist in exclusively favouring the privileged few closely associated with the PL. Instead, it should surrender the arrogance that has clouded its judgment and dedicate its dynamism to the most vulnerable communities and those striving for a better world.

Only by faithfully adhering to radical socialist principles can the Labour Party regain its position as a pivotal force for positive socio-political transformation.

As frustrating as it might be for ministers and politicians, the insistence on holding the Labour government accountable to its core principles of social justice, workers’ rights and environmental sustainability will endure as that is the essence of being a true socialist.

Justin Attard is undertaking his doctoral research on how democracy is located, expressed and embodied in small island states – namely Malta and Singapore.