A new special edition version of the Range Rover Sport SVR has been introduced, bringing new paint options and a bespoke interior.

Designed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team, this ‘Ultimate’ version of the hot SUV has two new paint colours exclusive to the model. Called Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss, they have a highly reflective fine white glass flake in the solid base coat that ‘sparkles’.

The model has been given a makeover by the SV Bespoke team, including the black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, and the white edging used on the fenders.

