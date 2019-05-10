The farmers who suffered extreme damage and great losses last February due to the unusual storm have been promised compensation by the government. Such compensation will, even if not in full, contribute to cover part of the loss of their products and their structures. This is surely some comfort for this particular sector, continuously exposed to all natural elements.

I do not know if the total compensation of €3 million will suffice to cover all damage sustained. However, that the government is offering such help must be appreciated. We are all aware of the unfortunate weather experiences last February, which ruined both crops and their structures which are very costly. Everyone must agree that farmers merit attention and tangible help. It is a satisfaction that the authorities intend to fulfil their duties.

This compensation will benefit not only the farmers but the community as well, as farmers will be encouraged to continue cultivating our fields rather than abandoning them, and as a result we will continue to enjoy the local fresh and tasty produce.

Having already written in your paper last January and March about the problems concerning our farming community I would like to ask for immediate action over their other problems as well, especially those concerning the Pitkalija. Farmers have been lamenting the lack of transparency and accountability for some time. They also lament the fact that the market is indiscriminately flooded with imports of foreign agricultural products.

I hope that the government will continue to follow the situation and proceed with the necessary action. Due attention is soon to be shown in the case of damages suffered. More attention is also urgently needed regarding the other problems faced by local farmers.