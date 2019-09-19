Passport control is not fun. The last thing you feel like when you step off a plane is to have to spend 15 minutes surrounded by bawling children about to be murdered by their parents, and the weary rest of the passengers about to murder both children and parents.

Still, it’s good value. At least in Malta it is, because someone has installed a blue stand in the arrivals hall where free water can be had. It’s called ‘Hydrate while you wait’ (what was the matter with ‘drink’?) and appears to be some kind of promotion for a local brand of bottled water.

It’s also popular. The small plastic bottles fly off the shelves faster than they can be replaced, and I can see why. Airports are not renowned for their largesse with free drinks, and the few paces to the stand are anyway something to do with your life while you wait. The point is that, at least in the time I spent looking, most people chose to hydrate whether or not they were dehydrated.

It’s a case of single-gulp plastic, given the size of the bottles. No matter, because most passengers do the upright thing and dutifully deposit the empty bottles in the recycling bins. All hydrated and green and settled, then?

Not quite. I’d say rather the opposite, because this is an example of recycling defeating its own purpose. The original idea was for it to be a last resort but one. Instead, it often ends up indirectly encouraging us to waste, so long as that waste can be put away out of sight in a bin of the right colour. Madly enough, the fancy bins and the redemptive rituals of separation help us forget that waste management was about three Rs, not one.

Certainly ‘Reduce’ has fallen by the wayside. Like everyone else I suppose, I do my weekly shop at a supermarket. It never ceases to amaze me just how much of what goes into my shopping bag is packaging. Seventeenth-century still life of food was about glistening sides of ham and slabs of butter and herrings. Today, it would just be boxes and tins in boxes and plastic wrappers in boxes.

Recycling… is mostly a convenient storyline that supports a twisted system in which the real producers of waste get away with more and more

The other day I stopped to buy an apple at a greengrocer’s in Mellieħa. She was visibly taken aback when I popped the apple in my pocket. Like others in her trade, she had plastic bags on roll on her counter. She told me that two or three rolls a day – that’s hundreds of bags – was the norm, and that she would lose customers if she didn’t provide plastic bags. So much so that for her to offer bags, even when she wasn’t asked, was good customer service.

Which does, I think, provide us with a clue as to why the first R is all but forgotten. Back to my shopping bag, it’s worth wondering how much food would be left if packaging did not exist. Part of the answer is obvious: packaging (tins, for example) is also about food preservation. Prince Charles and his kitchen gardens aside, a good chunk of what we eat does not come directly off the spade.

Packaging, though, is also about something else. Another reason why my shopping bag would be lighter if tins and boxes did not exist is that packaging helps sell a product. It’s about consumption, in other words. Never mind that a frozen pizza looks like Bellissima Naples on the box and Buġibba in your oven – all will be forgotten and forgiven by the time you next reach into the counter at the supermarket.

Where does recycling fit into this? It’s the handmaiden of consumption, to put it bluntly. Recycling does not in any way unsettle our love affair with shopping. On the contrary, it feeds it. It hoodwinks us into the fallacy that packaging for whatever end doesn’t matter, because it will all be recycled anyway. There is no contradiction between shopping compulsively and recycling obsessively.

One of the reasons why recycling so lulls us is that it’s a spectacle, a morality play. It has been blown up into a gigantic bubble of rectitude. Those who recycle are the good guys, the model citizens who will save the planet for their children’s children. Pitted against them are those who persist in putting potato peels in the same bag as milk cartons. For these despicable villains, there can be no quarter given.

It’s almost like religion, down to the shrines. The days when beaches – Ramla comes to mind – were sacralised with statues of the Virgin Mary are gone. The real holy of holies on any beach is now the multicoloured battery of bins. In their presence, and as you spend a few self-righteous seconds picking the right colour, you cannot but feel edified.

The mention of opium of the people raises questions about how much of it is real, as well as about its effects. Let’s say it chases the dragon at least part of the way. While recycling can help extend the life of certain consumables, it ultimately leads to the landfill. It also comes at environmental, economic and social costs.

The last in particular is often forgotten. The people whose task it is to sift through waste are a textbook-case underclass. In Cairo, for example, recycling would not be possible without the work of tens of thousands of zabbaleen (literally ‘rubbish people’). Most of them live in the so-called Garbage City, a vast mound of plastic and putrefaction. Hardly a paragon of social justice.

Malta’s own zabbaleen spend their working days at Sant’Antnin, picking rubbish off conveyor belts and holding their noses. A 2014 report in The Times included a photo of the place by Chris Sant Fournier. All of the workers were black, to a man.

Recycling could have done well for itself. As is, it’s mostly a convenient storyline that supports a twisted system in which the real producers of waste get away with more and more. No government will ever touch the big supermarkets for selling boxes of plastic-wrapped boxes, but heaven help the sod who gets their organic wrong.

mafalzon@hotmail.com