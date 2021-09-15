The Red Arrows, the famed aerobatic team of the Royal Air Force, will return to Malta for the Malta International Air Show on September 25, 26.

The performance was made possible after a planned display by the British team in Avalon, Australia, was cancelled.

The Red Arrows last flew over Malta in 2014 and this will be the team's ninth visit. The team faces an uncertain future with the Royal Air Force saying recently that it will discontinue operations of its Hawk aircraft.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2021 — the team's 57th season