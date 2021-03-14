On January 20, the Malta Chamber of Commerce launched its Report on Public Procurement Reform 2021. This report is the product of months of work by a working group made up of individuals from different industry sectors and who tender for government contracts. The report identifies core challenges faced by enterprises and attempts to put forward constructive and pragmatic recommendations for reform, rather than simply criticise.

This article attempts to make the case why the public procurement framework in Malta needs to be reformed. Change for the sake of change is certainly not what the report is advocating and it is important that all stakeholders understand why we are saying that things need to change.

The quintessential goal of public procurement is for government to get its money’s worth when purchasing whatever it needs. Public procurement procedures attempt to get ‘good value for money’ by emulating real market conditions; each competitive tender process should be able to secure the best that the market has to offer.

The goal of ‘good value for money’ converges with the objectives of free movement in the EU Treaties when there is the attempt to emulate real market conditions. The design of the EU public procurement legislative regime is intended to emulate real market conditions, not only to guarantee free movement through the abolition of discrimination but also to avoid distortion of markets through unlawful state aid.

However, the emulation of real market conditions is not necessarily an easy feat to achieve and it cannot be guaranteed only by drafting tender specifications which are open to competition and which are not discriminatory. The emulation of real market conditions can only be achieved if there is attention to every minute detail of the procurement procedure: from start to finish.

The report puts forward recommendations on each different phase of the public procurement process, addressing the challenges and obstacles bidders face. These challenges and obstacles expose the gaps between the bidders’ expectations and the way government purchases. The report attempts to bridge these gaps with its recommendations.

The issue here is simple: if the tender procedure does not match the economic operators’ expectations in line with market terms, enterprises either do not participate in tenders or alternatively will cost these challenges in their financial offer.

Quite apart from the opening of tenders to competition, bidders are now expecting that government’s tendering practices foster markets and do not distort competition.

Government is already, and must remain, aware that its purchasing behaviour impacts the private sector and that it cannot, as this country’s administrator, disregard malpractices and market distortions.

It is no longer acceptable that a ‘handful’ of enterprises are allowed to continue participating in tenders and are awarded government contracts if they are in breach of ‘settlement agreements’ with the Inland Revenue Department or if they fail to submit the annual accounts with the Malta Business Registry. Compliance with the law comes at a cost for enterprises; government contracts cannot, as a matter of principle, be accessible to those who ignore the law with impunity.

Government must ensure a level playing field by deterring bad behaviour of those enterprises who routinely flout the law. The report urges a rethinking of the institute of “blacklisting” (exclusion from tenders) to pave the way for added flexibility for public and private sector to ensure enforcement of standards.

This leads me to another crucial point made in the report. The near absence of enforcement in certain aspects of public procurement is not the consequence of just one factor, but multiple: limitations in the law, unclear precedents, lack of transparency, scarce resources, other administrative priorities and so on.

The report suggests that the law should be reformed, first, to increase transparency in any direct orders and in any contract variations after the tender process, and second, to strengthen judicial remedies available to the private sector to challenge any illegal contract variations and direct orders.

Unfortunately, the public sector may have to allocate its time and resources to other administrative priorities, or it may not have the right incentive to enforce standards in certain aspects. The proposition made by the report is a reform that will allow the private sector to share the public sector’s burden of enforcing standards in public procurement; where it has the right incentive to do so.

Contract variations and direct orders have the potential of distorting markets, and therefore, recourse to them must remain on an exceptional basis only, and must be adequately publicised when resorted to in a timely fashion with the right information. The publication of such variations and direct orders in the Government Gazette, generally months after, is not what the market expects. The added transparency must be tied in with accessible and flexible judicial remedies available to bidders, and even civil society, to challenge any perceived illegalities.

The public procurement framework has to be dynamic and amenable to adapt and adjust to the market, and this requires a permanent process of consultation with the private sector and a willingness to change things for the better. If this exercise remains faithful to the principles briefly explored above, good outcomes will be generated for bidders, government and the whole country.

Clement Mifsud Bonnici , Senior associate, Ganado Advocates