Research produces knowledge that enhances our culture and civilisation and can be beneficial for the public good. It is aimed at generating knowledge of the natural world and of ourselves, and also at developing that knowledge into useful applications, including driving innovation for sustainable productive economic growth and better public services, improving health, prosperity and the quality of life, and protecting the environment.

“Discoveries concerning motion, light, gravity and the heavens helped to improve shipping, watches and engines for trade and carriage,” maintained Robert Hooke.

This theory remains highly relevant in the context of the four industrial revolutions. All were characterised by developments through discovery research where pure or basic research is aimed at acquiring new knowledge and applied research which is goal directed, aimed towards achieving specific objectives and outcomes.

Money makes the world go round. Same applies to research, development and innovation that makes the world in the 21st century so demanding. There is greater struggle among people to be more qualified, knowledgeable, changeable and adaptable to the situations. The competitiveness among people, individuals and organisations is taking place in order to make themselves and their organisation survive and to be successful in their goal. Other organisations lead and are often the drivers of change.

As the world is changing rapidly every day, it leads to an adjustment in the social system, values, attitudes and economy. With the change in the social system, people tend to have less face-to-face interactions. At the same time, a new form of social network of interaction between people is taking place, and this online interaction is rapidly increasing worldwide. This is evident across all disciplines, including the natural and social sciences, medicine, mathematics, technologies, the arts and the humanities.

We are currently experiencing the moment of truth on the relevance of research at a global scale. When the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across all continents were coerced to adopt draconian containment strategies in a desperate attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

Amid the unprecedented social and economic vulnerability, all eyes are on researchers to come up with solutions. Values, moral and ethical dilemmas and time are all critical. The longer it takes, more lives are threatened… more lives are lost.

Ensuring successful endeavours

The goal of studying in graduate and post-graduate programmes for some is to obtain a degree or certificate. However, the real value added through these programmes is in developing research cultures and research agendas, creating new knowledge in the respective fields of interest and that creates impact in various forms. Most of the graduate students enter research endeavours with certain notions due to experiences gained throughout their careers and motivated for higher ambitious goals.

All eyes are on researchers to come up with solutions

MCAST is in the process of recruiting dissertation supervisors that hold expertise in one or a range of emerging research themes. Masters student dissertation supervision duties over the forthcoming 12 months will delve and contribute towards research endeavours by over 200 participants that are currently enrolled in the following master programmes: MSc in High Performance Buildings; MSc in Information Technology and Systems; MSc in Mechatronics; MBA for the Small Business; MA in Product Design; MSc in Environmental Engineering; MSc in Exercise & Sports Science; MSc in Environmental Engineering and MSc in Water Resource Management.

The general requirement isa doctoral qualification and a number of years of academic and/or professional experience in the area chosen, although MCAST does consider candidates who are presently in an advanced stage of doctoral studies.

We aim to ensure a successful endeavour for participants in these programmes and to be prepared for their doctoral pathway. Call for experts seeks to bring together academia, industry, research and policy in over fifty subject areas within different research themes.

More information on each masters programme can be obtained from https://www.mcast.edu.mt/new-masters-programmes/. Experts can submit interest to supervise master students, indicating their areas of specialisation, on http://jobs.mcast.edu.mt.

Eight of the above-mentioned Masters programmes are currently being part-financed by the European Union through the European Social Fund under ESF 3.003 – Development of Training Programmes at MQF Level 7 – Operational Programme II – European Structural and Investment Funds 2014-2020 – ‘Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society’.

The project is part-financed by the European Social Fund at a co-financing rate of 80 per cent EU Funds and 20 per cent National Funds.

Quality assurance of programmes at MCAST is governed by the requirements of the Quality Assurance Framework of the National Commission for Further and Higher Education. The programmes were designed and developed based on extensive stakeholder feedback. The teaching, learning and assessment process is student-centred.

All Masters programmes are at EQF/MQF Level 7 (90 ECTS) and run on a blended learning format with taught programmes supported by e-learning platforms. Students can also avail themselves of the support services and learning resources available at the college. Teaching staff are selected from within and outside the college to ensure the optimum balance of expertise and andragogy.

This is encompassed with the overall objective of the MCAST Research Framework [2019] supported by the Applied Research and Innovation Centre that highlights the significance of preparing learners to be flexible, specialist in specific vocational areas as required by industry, but also in possession of analytical, behavioural and attitudinal skills.

MCAST implements a lean culture that responds smartly to the changing student requirements and industry, collaborates with other educational and industrial stakeholders and embraces an innovative approach to render the students’ experience at MCAST truly meaningful.

In particular, in the context of artificial intelligence and the fourth step of the industrial revolution [Industry 4.0] driven by cyber physical systems, our plan seeks that research and development continue to be relevant and responsive to industry, people’s needs and aspirations that make the world go round.

Joseph Falzon is an architect and programme coordinator of the MCAST MSc in High Performance Buildings, and a senior lecturer at the college’s Research and Innovation Centre.