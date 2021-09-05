The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Cultural Department of the Tibet Autonomous Region, launched an exhibition of Tibetan Thangka art prints entitled China’s Tibet, Tashi Delek. Tibet is known as the roof of the world as it is the highest plateau on earth, with landscapes that are amplified by incredible natural scenery of mountains and turquoise lakes.

Buddha Heaven by Gong Juejie

However, it is not just the geographical beauty that enthralls millions to visit every year but also the immense spirituality that is felt among the warm people of Tibet. Their spiritual devotion sometimes also takes the physical form of Thangka art, one of the great arts of Asia.

Thangka roughly translates to ‘recorded message’ in Tibetan and refers to scroll paintings crafted on silk or cotton fabric, depicting religious icons and deities like a Buddha or bodhisattva. Thangka art is intended as a way to understand Buddhist teachings, for personal meditation, or to guide others on their path of enlightenment.

They are believed to house their deities’ spirits if painted following the correct rules of colour and iconometry, which is an old tradition whereby a system of bodily measurements and proportions are used to create specific outlines of each figure. While such rules are fixed, Thangka painters can find creative freedom when designing the landscape and decorative elements adorning the deities.

Acquiring the consummate skill of this art requires at least six years studying the painting techniques, Thangka literature, Buddhist philosophy and history, before the artists’ work is deemed acceptable to Buddhist standards.

Traditionally, the materials Thangka painters and patrons lavish upon their sacred artwork are sourced and handmade from natural mineral pigment, earth pigment and plant dye. This is because the painters seek the best colour in nature to vividly capture the divine buddhas.

Thangka art is embedded with rich iconography and symbolism

These brilliantly coloured paintings of elaborate scenes have one or often multiple artists working on the same painting, delivering Buddhist doctrine to the canvas. In fact, Thangka artworks are often not even signed, which shows the selflessness of the artist or artists who instead write a mantra or sacred verse.

White Tara by Suo Lang

China’s Tibet, Tashi Delek Thangka art exhibition features 20 prints of Thangka art covering different schools of Thangka art, such as the Qi Wu Gang School and the Mian Tang School. The Thangka art is embedded with rich iconography, religious motifs and symbolism. Extracting all these intricacies and meanings requires training; however, the China Cultural Centre in Malta encourages visitors to look closely to try to identify a few within the art.

Common motifs are the lotus flower, symbolising spiritual purity; the victory banner, which represents Buddha’s triumph over hindering forces; the gold treasure vase that is never empty and represents abundance; and the endless knot that holds the meaning of longevity and harmony.

Thangka art is not merely a painting of aesthetic value but is part of the practised religion of Buddhism and an emblem of the unique Tibetan culture. This is evident in the final step of creating Thangka art, which is the consecration ritual. Monks pray and invoke the spiritual deities depicted to inhabit the painted figures and breathe life into them. Art collectors and passing tourists may view them as paintings but to Tibetans, they are buddhas themselves.

To visit China’s Tibet, Tashi Delek Thangka art exhibition, patrons must book their time slot through a form found on the China Cultural Centre in Malta Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to maltaccc@gmail.com for more information.

The exhibition is open on Wednesdays and Fridays at the China Cultural Centre and will continue to run until October 6. Patrons are advised that they must present their vaccination certificate upon entering or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to their booking.

Louisa Buhagiar is manager of public relations and promotion at the China Cultural Centre in Malta.