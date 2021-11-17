The SUV-coupe combo craze is in full swing in the premium segment, but until now it was pretty much non-existent in more mainstream models. Renault is rectifying that through the introduction of the Arkana, which takes the firm’s SUV roots and gives it a sharply sloping roofline, all in the name of style.

Renault’s range has smart design so it’s well-placed to take the risk of seeing if this particular niche works outside of the pricier markets.

The eagle-eyed amongst you might recognise the Arkana name – Renault has used it before, albeit on a model sold solely in Russia since 2019. It might look vaguely similar to that model, too, but Renault says it’s 95 per cent new.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com