SUVs have quickly become a huge part of Renault. Now, it’s not necessarily the brand’s traditionally best-selling Clio and Megane that are being snapped up by buyers, but instead its high-riding models, the Captur and Kadjar.

But there’s always room for more additions, and here we have the Arkana – a new model that’s aiming to inject some extra style to the range thanks to its ‘coupe’-like shape. It’s Renault’s first SUV to adopt this body style, and is one of the first to do so at this more affordable end of the spectrum.

If the Arkana name seems vaguely familiar, it’s because this is a nameplate that has already been in use on a model produced solely for the Russian market since 2019. While this European version might look similar, Renault says 95 per cent of it is new.

For starters, it sits on a completely different platform (the same as that used on the latest Clio and Captur), and will be available purely with hybrid powertrains – being the first Renault to do so. It also gets the same range of impressive technology and safety assistance features as elsewhere in the Renault range.

