It’s all change at Renault, with the majority of diesel engines now being phased out (the only exception being the vans) and electrified models being introduced rapidly. Just a year ago, the French firm offered no hybrids whatsoever, and now they’re found on the Clio, Captur, Arkana and Megane.

It’s the latter that’s our focus here, though this once best-selling model has somewhat been forgotten about with UK buyers, with sales slumping. Though a new electric SUV wearing the ‘Megane’ name is set to be launched next year, Renault isn’t quite ready to wave goodbye to the standard hatchback just yet.

Though Renault launched a plug-in hybrid version of its Megane Sports Tourer (estate) last year, it’s only now being introduced onto the brand’s standard Hatchback model.

Featuring the same clever 1.6-litre petrol setup as that found on its larger sibling – as well as the Captur crossover – it aims to bring some of the lowest running costs of any car in this class.

