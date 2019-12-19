A photograph of a deep gash on the head of a 71-year-old man after a fall has sparked calls for safer pavements in Sliema.

His daughter posted a photo of the head injury on a Facebook group for Sliema Residents accompanied by the words: “The result of the terrible Sliema pavements.”

The post triggered a string of reactions from other Sliema residents who also hurt themselves because of the state of the pavements, which some described as “shameful” and “third world” material.

One resident wrote: “About eight months ago I had my forehead in stitches after a fall." Another said: “I’ve had a very bad shoulder injury and I’ve lost count of all the people falling.”

One woman complained that because of the situation she “can’t even take my mum for a short walk.”

The poor condition of pavements in Malta is a common talking point and last month Gżira and Sliema failed a disability access test.

Residents pointed fingers at the unrelenting construction going on in the area. Trucks and heavy machinery damaged the pavements creating “cracks and holes”, they said.

Sliema mayor Tony Chircop said the local council invested a lot on maintaining the pavements but, soon after, they were damaged by heavy vehicles or cars parking on them. The problem was that – unless the truck causing the damage was identified immediately - it was difficult to impose a fine. The lack of wardens did not help.

He said the council was in the process of carrying out an audit to assess the state of pavements to ensure they are safe and accessible to all.