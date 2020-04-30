With the intention of adding a smile and some fun to the current self-isolation times, two teachers, Ryan Caruana and Maria Laura Fenech, together with some friends, have created a number of quizzes called Corokwiżż.

These daily quizzes – which focus on general knowledge, art and culture, geography, sport, history and the Maltese language – are hosted on the Corokwiżż Facebook page. The response has been encouraging and the organisers have decided to invite more people to participate.

Ryan Caruana

Every quiz includes some 40 questions to be answered in 15 to 20 minutes, and all members can participate simultaneously in a particular time announced in advance. Marks are given to those who respond in the shortest possible time. When the quiz ends, a final classification is published.

Maria Laura Fenech

Quizzes are mostly intended for adolescent and adult participation – however, children are welcome to participate, with the help of their guardians. Participants can also submit their own quizzes.

Participants can visit the Corokwiżż Facebook page and register.