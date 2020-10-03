Over the past weeks, I have been on the campaign trail which saw me visit nearly every locality in Malta and Gozo and meet with thousands of people from all walks of life, backgrounds, political affiliation and status, who I would like to thank.

I have met with many Nationalists who yearn to see this party become an alternative viable government. They recall the days in which the party was a powerhouse of policymaking, national visions and had an efficient and effective administrative backbone.

Nonetheless, we cannot limit ourselves to nostalgia. We have to be wise and practical. The first priority is to heal the internal wounds. An injured athlete cannot compete. If we do not heal we die.

I have met with so many youths who have a burning desire to contribute and to be part of a Nationalist Party which they can relate to. They spoke about their wish to be part of a force for the betterment of our country, to be part of an organisation in which they can learn and develop as individuals and can actively contribute to the common good.

I have met young business owners who are concerned about the resilience of the economy in a post-COVID-19 world. They are feeling that the current government does not have a focused vision for the country and economy to ensure its sustainability in the future.

I have met professionals who are seriously worried about the reputational damage this administration and the past seven years of Labour government have caused. This is a serious and urgent matter. The institutionalised corruption, abuse of power and state capture by a criminal gang have seriously dented Malta’s reputation and international attractiveness with long-lasting consequences on a number of sectors. Labour cannot fix this. Only our party can fix this and we will have to do this very quickly.

I have met with young couples who feel that the country lacks a proper vision. Nonetheless, they currently do not relate to the Nationalist Party, since in its current state it is unable to be an alternative to Labour. They believe that, with the right reform, style and unity, the party can transform itself into a government-in-waiting.

As long as Labour is in government, Malta will be burdened by the baggage of the past seven years - Bernard Grech

During this campaign, I have realised more than ever before that people desire a change in the way the country is run. I have seen and felt that there is the possibility of a renewed sense of belief and purpose in the Nationalist Party. Tired by the constant personal strife and bad performance in the polls, they are today believing that a change is possible.

I am humbled and awed by the warm feedback and welcome given to me and the commitment to support the party in order to offer once again a vision for a better Malta and Gozo based on the innate belief in the country and its people where indeed every person can fulfil his or her aspirations.

This country is at the tipping point. The scandalous and corrupt deals brokered by this hijacked government and the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia have tarnished Malta’s reputation.

For as long as Labour remains in government, Malta will be burdened by the baggage of the past seven years. Malta needs a transformation.

It is for these reasons that I submitted my nomination for leader of the Nationalist Party.

At this delicate juncture, the party needs to reinvent itself, its vision and its identity within an environment of unity. We need to set in motion an internal reform which will not only make the party more relatable but, more importantly, more inclusive and representative.

I yearn to see a party which is young at heart with the contribution of our youth and their development through our affiliated political-learning organisation but learning at the same time from the vast experience of the elderly. We need to transform the Nationalist Party into a thriving mosaic of ideas, policy development and policy analysis. For this to happen, we need to have the gravitas and respect to attract the right talent and the right professionals. Then, we need to give them the space and opportunity to contribute directly in the ideation and formation of our policies and vision for the country.

The time is now. The voting process already started last week and will come to an end today. Our party members have a choice on the future of their beloved party.

The renewed hope and belief that I saw and felt in people during my campaign fills me with courage and enthusiasm to embark on a journey which will make the Nationalist Party a transformed political party with a strong will to be an alternative government.

Where there is unity, there is always victory!

Bernard Grech is PN leadership candidate