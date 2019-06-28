Due to our partisan political outlook on things, many of us have given up on expecting any change for the better when it comes to the good of society at large.

We do comment and argue among ourselves about the precarious situation but very often the concluding remarks are: “What can one do?”, “We are helpless” or “We are beyond recovery.”

Because our society has been transformed so rapidly and subtly into a secular, liberal and pluralistic society, we seem to have lost our own identity. All that our forefathers fought for and sacrificed seems to have no value anymore.

Even though more than 92 per cent profess to be Catholics, we are ashamed to call ourselves Catholics because, it seems, by doing so we would be disrespecting other religious denominations and non-believers. Our Christian faith, which is one of the hallmarks that characterises us as Maltese, is being put on the back burner, thus making it lose its importance and impact on our society.

We are where we are today because we are losing our moral compass. We are becoming morally disengaged from whatever we say or do. We are basing our progress simply on monetary gain and technological success.

Living in a pluralistic society should in no way mean that by tolerating other faiths and cultures we divest ourselves of our own traditions. Tolerance does not mean remaining silent, for the right to disagree and dissent for the good of society as a whole should be considered to be something positive in a democratic society.

We are being narrow-minded to reason that because we are living in a secular society we need to silence the voice of the Church. Because of our secular environment, the voice of the Church is more important today than before. As George and Andrew Carey affirm in their book We Don’t Do God, “This is the nature of the Church in a democracy – not to be the dominant voice, but to earn the right to be heard through its experience, its witness, and the quality of its extensive thinking about the common good”.

The call by Moviment Graffitti for a national protest gives us the opportunity to show authorities that our voices count

Protests and dissents are part and parcel of democratic societies. In Hong Kong, protests by thousands of people are going on due to the government’s proposal for an extradition bill that would allow people to be extradited from Hong Kong to stand trial in mainland China.

Chief executive Carrie Lam’s promise that “we will start a platform for dialogue” was not enough to quell the voice of 1.7 million protesters. Even here, on our island, we are being continuously re­minded that we have a Gvern li jisma’ (a government that hears). But what’s the use of hearing without listening?

How heartening and encouraging it is to learn that even in our partisan country, though things seem normalised and we are made to believe that we are living “in the best of times”, the right to dissent and protest is alive and kicking.

The call by Moviment Graffitti for a national protest, free of partisan politics, on Saturday, September 7, gives those of us who have been trying to make an impact for a change of direction the opportunity to show authorities that our voices count and that we shall allow no one to ride roughshod over us.

Now is the time to break away from this tribal system and start this silent revolution – a revolution of our minds and free thinking.

Yet, by giving our 16-year-olds the right to vote in general elections and 14-year-olds the right to become members of political parties, we have divested our youth of independent thought.

We can’t remain onlookers because by doing so we become accomplices. By re­maining silent we become “both a victim and a supporter of the system” as Vaclav Havel proclaims in his perennially inspiring book The Power of the Powerless.

Today more than ever, when politicians are becoming populists and appeal, through social media and their propaganda machinery, to the instincts of the here and now, we need to be more reflective thinkers and search for facts.

Havel very lucidly argues that though in the western world we are no longer governed, openly, by totalitarian regimes, we are still being subtly manipulated in the way we think, and very often are not able to distinguish between right or wrong, true or false, and fact from fiction.

Let us treasure the right to dissent, for through our free thinking we will be strengthening our democracy and giving it its true significance.

I will conclude by quoting what A.P. Shah stated in an opinion piece on the Quint – an English and Hindi language Indian website: “The strength of a nation is not gauged by the uniformity of opinion of its citizens or a public profession of patriotism. The true strength of a nation is revealed when it does not feel threatened by its citizens expressing revolutionary views; when there is a free and open press that can criticise the government; and when citizens do not resort to violence against their fellow citizens, merely for expressing a contrary view. That is when we will have achieved liberty of speech. And that is when we will be truly free.”