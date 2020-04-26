The Fidem Charity Foundation was set up nearly two years ago with the mission to primarily support vulnerable people across Malta and Gozo who were perpetually being marginalised. The gulf between the rich and poor was constantly widening, with many people prioritising the pursuit of wealth and power. Now that COVID-19 has hit our shores, the need to support those less fortunate and vulnerable requires immediate action.

Fidem educates and empowers disenfranchised individuals through innovative methods and further funds academic courses that the individuals concerned are not able to pursue. Upon COVID-19’s disruption to normality, the foundation went out of its comfort zone and within 24 hours launched ‘Hear to Help’, a support line whereby a team of lawyers, psychologists and psychotherapists assisted callers on a pro bono basis.

The holistic approach we provided proved successful especially in the beginning as many stress and anxiety issues were employment-related.

Callers’ needs are varied. Some are anxious about an increase in the symptoms of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder due to an ever-more heightened awareness of disinfecting surfaces and furniture in the home, single mothers dealing with the behavioural problems of bored, frustrated teenage children and recently-widowed individuals who are trying to process their own grief, coupled with the fact that they are unable to socialise.

We also had to deal with a couple of difficult cases who voiced their suicidal thoughts. Thanks to the invaluable assistance of our psychotherapists, we were able to give them the appropriate attention, support, and professional direction such cases warrant.

The blatant truth is that emotional and mental issues are at a major risk of boiling point in these extremely trying times. The infamous COVID-19 curve has yet to peak. The health authorities have done a great job at successfully controlling the peak and hence the influx of patients needing urgent medical attention at our state hospital.

On the flip side, however, prolonging the constant demands from our health authorities for social isolation is causing a major strain on mental and emotional wellness overall. The government should be proactive and immediately find innovative ways to combat stress, anxiety, and loneliness, above all to the vulnerable and disenfranchised.

The government’s approach to launching the support lines three to four weeks post-COVID-19’s first case announcement was retroactive rather than upbeat.

The first few weeks were the most disturbing, especially for people who already suffered from emotional or psychological issues.

Apart from anxiety and stress, many calls are due to loneliness. The fact there is a compassionate ear at the other side of the line makes a big difference. Some callers find solace in the fact that the support offered by Fidem’s ‘Hear To Help’ support line is coming from an autonomous association, independent of any government service or psychological clinic.

The precautionary measures are more burdensome on certain subgroups, such as the elderly and vulnerable. Another group that needs to be targeted for assistance are income-deficient families, single mothers and victims of domestic violence, regardless of gender and age. As has been pointed out by several activists, situations relating to lockdown and quarantine are doubly traumatic if one or more of the residents in question are sufferers of some sort of physical or psychological abuse. Hotels that have been left empty are an excellent alternative accommodation.

Connecting the vulnerable subgroups to the outside world is challenging. These need to be connected to the online world with a personal computer.

In this regard, Fidem has donated 10 computers to homes and shelters it works with and has also offered free accommodation to any vulnerable person requiring it. In this case, it becomes vital to ensure these members of society can have a stable online connection and access to devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops.

We feel overwhelmed, as no matter how much energy, time, and resources we give and donate, it never seems enough. Education Minister Owen Bonnici’s announcement about free internet and ‘loaning’ technological tools to 250 children is a step in the right direction but far from what is required. At a time when our social conscience should be heightened and intensified, there is the risk of a different kind of isolationism – one from greater problems, a sense of self-righteousness that renders us numb to lives being lost at sea, to refuge-seeking migrants being housed in camps which render exposure to the virus and making infection almost inevitable.

Voicing one’s opinion online should be done responsibly, especially from in­-fluen­cers. Inaccurate information or advice given from ivory towers will cause more damage than good.

Let us, therefore, learn from this pandemic, and build our core values based on the lessons we have gained. As UNICEF stated, “COVID-19 does not discriminate, and nor should our response, if it is to succeed”.

The social protection of all citizens, and especially those most affected, must be the priority during and after the emergency. Let us continue to value community, respect, courage, and kindness – and we will emerge with new focus and purpose.

Sabine Agius Cabourdin, Lawyer and Fidem Charity Foundation founder