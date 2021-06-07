Rimac Automobili has pulled the covers off its new electric supercar, called Nevera.

Named after the Croatian term for an unexpected storm in the Mediterranean, the model has a massive 1,887bhp and 2,360Nm of torque, which Rimac says catapults the car from 0-60mph in 1.85 seconds.

The Nevera is also said to be capable of a 258mph top speed, and can complete a quarter-mile from a standstill in just 8.4 seconds.

