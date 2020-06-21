Il-Knisja u s-Sette Giugno

A Dominican publication. Editor Fr Raymond Gatt, OP; 2020

World War I (1914-1918) brought about havoc and global devastation. Malta, being fully dependent on British rule, saw and endured very bad moments in its highly strategic geographical position, and particularly in its role as the ‘nurse of the Mediterranean’.

Local unrest did not end with the war. The Maltese already had a very strong desire to be free in their own country, and to feel in no way inferior to their British rulers. The aftermath of the war brought about a lot of hardship, unemployment, poverty and unrest. All this led to the notorious riots of June 7, 1919, popularly known as the Sette Giugno riots, in which four Maltese ‒ Manwel Attard, Karmnu Abela, Ġużè Bajada and Wenzu Dyer ‒ succumbed to the shots of British soldiers. The aftermath led Malta to even more eventful years in its quest for complete self-rule, freedom and independence.

Much has been written about this tragic event; but Knisja Elfejn has just published Il-Knisja u s-Sette Giugno, which in my opinion delves even further and deeper into what actually happened on that fateful day, before and after it.

The book opens with an editorial by Fr Raymond Gatt, OP, a veritable prelude to what was to come. Then follows a very interesting article: Ir-Reliġjon u d-Dinja ta’ wara l-Gwerra Kbira: Il-Kuntest Politiku-Reliġjuż tas-sehem tal-Knisja fis-‘Sette Giugno’, by André P. Debattista.

Fr Tony Sciberras, MSSP, then gives a very detailed account about Mgr Ġużeppi De Piro and his role in the riots. Mario Xuereb complements this with an equally interesting article about Fr Enrico D’Andria and the part played by the Moderates in the debacle.

Vincent Galea’s article, ‘Mons. Angelo Portelli u l-ġrajjiet tas-Sette Giugno 1919’ is hugely informative. It is followed by one by Fr Paul Gatt, OP, that discusses the riots as described by Fr Markolin Mercieca, OP. Then, Dr Simon Mercieca enters meticulously into the riots with his article (in English): ‘The Sette Giugno and the Catholic Faithful: Giuseppe Serafino Cutajar and other Cutajar Families’ Story’.

The numerous notes after each article are indeed a bonus for the reader; and so is the appendix, with four photo­graphed poems and sonnets in Italian related to the Sette Giugno events, followed by information about the contributors to this issue. Finally there is a full list of all Knisja Elfejn publications to date.

This issue, and any other issues required, is available from the editor, Knisja 2000, Dominican Fathers, St Dominic Street, Valletta, VLT 1603.

One may also contact Fr Raymond Gatt, OP, on gattrayop@yahoo.com or on 2145 4592.