The 1990s brought us pop culture, grunge, text messaging, Doc Martins and the internet boom. Technology has come on in leaps and bounds since then, with tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft taking centre stage. Nowadays we do far more online, we shop, communicate, work, stream movies, listen to books, and we play.

The online gaming market has grown significantly. Back in 2015 the industry was worth around $37.91 billion, this figure has increased year on year, and is showing no signs of slowing. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including the fact that there are a wide number of games available, such as proven favourite – Bingo.

It’s widely believed that the game of Bingo originated in Italy in 1530, where it was known as Il Gioco del Lotto d’Italia. The game made its way to France, where French citizens came to know it as Le Lotto. Finally, Bingo arrived in the UK. Once synonymous with plastic balls and thick marker pens, the online game is fast, exciting and widely enjoyed by people from all walks of life. Along with Bingo, other popular games such as poker and roulette have attracted an online audience.

Online gambling regulation

In an ideal world the gaming industry would be regulated uniformly, across the globe, but this is not the case. Countries tend to adopt their own laws, and these can vary from place to place. In certain countries, such as the UK, the liberalisation of gambling laws and the founding of the Gambling Act and Gambling Commission has boosted the market considerably. Online casino games, poker and bingo are routinely played and enjoyed by many.

A competitive marketplace

With the market’s popularity boosted, more and more developers and websites have sprung up, and competition is fierce. Gaming companies are keen to do their homework, exploring demographics and identifying their target audience.



It seems that millennials are avid iGamers, due to the fact that they arrived on the scene just as technology started to become central to the way we live and work. To millennials, tech is something that has always been around, and it is integral to their work, communication and entertainment.

Easily accessible

Nowadays, iGames are easily accessible. Mobile platforms have grown in popularity (people access the internet via mobile phones more than ever before). This has led to online gaming companies working to enhance mobile compatibility, providing you with a user-friendly experience and easier access to games. You can now use tablets and smartphones such as iPhones to play your favourite iGame.

New developments

Gaming companies are always looking for new ways to promote their games, connect with their audience, and increase their slice of the market. Venture into the online gaming world and you will come across online forums, designed to appeal to gamers.

The forums allow for discussion, share gameplay tips, highlight new releases and generally stir up excitement amongst users. Businesses are also becoming increasingly aware of fintech such as cryptocurrency. Offering payment options in line with this appeals to a young and tech-savvy audience.

Offers and promotions

With so much competition, online gaming businesses need to look at ways to stand out from the crowd and attract new customers. Affiliate companies entice users with special offers and promotions, such as encouraging users to sign up, and leave reviews etc in exchange for reward points. Sometimes, customers are offered free gameplay if they sign up, such as 10 free roulette wheel spins.



Affiliate marketing, such as blog posts, articles, listicles, product reviews, banner advertisements etc plays a huge role in online gaming companies becoming successful. Driving high quality traffic to the gaming site is a great way to boost exposure and attract new custom. Link building for iGaming is invaluable in the quest for more and better traffic. Successful gaming companies understand the need to employ a reputable link building service to ensure high-quality links are forged.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.

