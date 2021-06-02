On the pitch, legendary Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn had a reputation for a fiery temper, but he has since mellowed enough to become the next chairman of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
The 51-year-old will replace outgoing chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who will step down at the end of June after 30 years in the club’s administration.
As a player, Kahn earned nicknames ‘King Kahn’ and ‘Vol-Kahn-o’ for his fierce competitive nature.
