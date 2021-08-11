Athletics Malta has over the years been blessed by a number of talented track and field athletes.

In the last few months, Jeremy Zammit has emerged as one of the rising stars in Maltese sport as the 17-year-old has not only managed to set a number of national marks in various junior categories but has also shone on the international stage.

Last month, Zammit secured Malta's best ever result in the European U-20 Championships, held in Tallinn, Estonia, where he managed to set back-to-back national records in the junior categories when first leaping to 7.58m and then 7.62 metres in the final.

Zammit's leap in the final saw him finish in fifth place overall at the prestigious championships.

Zammit and his coach Mario Bonello spoke with the Times of Malta on his latest achievements and his rise in the sport throughout the past few months.

