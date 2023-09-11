On Friday, July 7, I received a call from a Times of Malta journalist who invited me to respond to his ‘fact-check’ of a recent online comment and Facebook post of mine, where I countered the argument that abortion should be introduced in Malta as an option for women who were raped.

On Facebook I explained, in great detail, how such an occurrence is, thankfully, vanishingly rare. The risk of pregnancy after rape by a stranger is up to five per cent, according to the medical literature, and the risk of rape is reported as 13.9 per 100,000 globally. The cumulative risk is, therefore, about one twentieth of 0.014 per cent or around seven per million women per year.

He then confirmed that 287 rapes were reported to the Malta police over the last 15 years, or about 19 per year, but, unfortunately, significantly higher last year. We could, therefore, expect about five per cent of those to result in pregnancy, approximately one case per year.

Again, a tragic occurrence but a very small number compared to over 40,000 children born in the last 10 years. Even if one were to argue for adjusting the pregnancy rate or rape statistic upwards, that number would still remain very small.

If anything, with the local approval of the morning-after pill (MAP), which prevents ovulation, the chance of pregnancy after rape is expected to fall sharply. I have my reservations about this practice since some formulations can prevent the implantation of a fertilised ovum. Such a virtual abortion can, therefore, fall foul of the recently approved law regulating medical interventions in pregnancy.

My analysis is either right or wrong and whether I am a factory worker or a nuclear physicist has no further bearing on such

However, the argument above was still deemed ‘False’ by the Times of Malta fact-checker. The journalist’s main counterargument is that rapes are underreported. We will agree on that. However, as I explained in the detailed response I provided him, such an adjustment alone would bring the pregnancy rate down, not up.

He argues for an increase in the denominator (the number of rapes by which the number of pregnancies is divided) but not the numerator (the number to be divided) in calculating the pregnancy rate after rape. At most, one could argue that the rate would remain the same, if both numbers increased in tandem.

Of course, by assuming that the number of actual rapes is higher than reported and assuming the same pregnancy rate, the number of estimated pregnancies after rape would indeed increase but by how much? Seven per million still remains a very small number, even when doubled or tripled. As such, how is that argument judged to be ‘false’?

This was explained in my emailed response, provided before publication on very short notice at his request.

Besides attacking the argument itself, I was also referred to as a “GP”. I wonder whether he considers a general practitioner to be a lesser doctor and on what basis? However, it is still incorrect to describe me as unqualified beyond basic registration as a medical doctor since I am included in two local specialist registers.

It is also highly questionable to ignore my position as a PhD academic. Still, what has that to do with my analysis? It is either right or wrong and whether I am a factory worker or a nuclear physicist has no further bearing on such.