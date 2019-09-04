The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing Igor Stravinsky’s revolutionary work The Rite of Spring for the first time in Malta on September 14, also featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18.

Commissioned by Sergei Diaghilev, the work describes a pagan ritual where a virgin dances herself to death. The premiere of the ballet in 1913 caused a scandal.

The riots that ensued in the theatre were a reaction to Stravinsky’s jarring rhythms and complex innovations, Vaslav Nijinsky’s exotic choreography and Nicholas Roerick’s bizarre settings.

The Piano Concerto by fellow Russian Rachmaninoff is contrastingly full of lyrical melodies. Often described as the greatest piano concerto ever written, the work is full of dialogue between orchestra and soloist.

The concert, part of the MPO 2019/2020 season, will be under the direction of Sergey Smbatyan and features pianist Alexei Volodin, acclaimed for his highly sensitive touch and technical brilliance. Tickets for this concert, which will take place on September 14 at 8pm at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, can be acquired through showshappening.com or from the MCC’s box office.