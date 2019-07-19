The parallels between our times and the 1930s have not gone unnoticed. We are seeing the collapse of politics as we know it, specifically the fading of Western power as China and Russia forge their overarching superpower status; deep social unrest as the gap between the haves and the have nots widens apace; a thirst for authoritarian strongmen across all continents who act with impunity yet demand respect while thriving on demagoguery and a personality cult galvanised by a super sleek propaganda machine.

No doubt, the norms taken for granted over the past 70 years or so are being rewritten.

To a certain extent, this scenario fits perfectly with what politicians do best: they both ignore and defy people’s will while larding their pockets.

Yet, it always takes a combination of several socio-cultural factors to lead to any given state of affairs, which is why the most successful tyrants astutely make the most of the zeitgeist while simultaneously moulding it.

Posing as defenders of the people against injustice and responding to emotional needs, they consolidate their pernicious hold by ensuring a rapid accretion of power, banishing doubt, manipulating collective conscience and branding critics as enemies of the people.

The ominous similarities have rendered George Orwell’s prophesies in his satirical, dystopian fable Animal Farm and its bleaker sequel 1984 into a stark reality.

Often cited as the unrivalled eye-openers against totalitarianism, powermongers have turned both novels into their manual. The naked exercise of power is always fascinating; more so at a time of major geopolitical shifts.

Authoritarian rulers outside the Western world are basically a continuum of their undemocratic history.

The ascent of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping readily come to mind.

In post-World War II Europe, however, the picture is more tortuous. In the eastern half, a generation or two of democracy came in the wake of its relatively recent Iron Curtain past.

As for the western half, decades of flourishing democracy (even beating the grip of Fascism and Nazism) have been assaulted by the embrace of globalisation and liberalism, which have had the European Union morph from a trading block to a political elite sustaining a thinly veiled German hegemony that runs roughshod on liberty and Western civilisation.

Will the EU have the last say in leading us down the road to unfreedom?

At the entrance to the Visitors Centre of the European Parliament, a plaque blares a chilling statement: “National sovereignty is the root cause of the most crying evils of our times. The only final remedy for this evil is the federal union of the peoples.”

The real evil is how a clique of unelected Eurocrats in Brussels are destroying nation states by foisting open borders and mass immigration from the third world.

As the European Union’s rulers know all too well, a country with no borders or identity is not a country at all, rendering its people into an anonymous, utterly vulnerable mass of humanity.

In addition, they have fully exploited extreme liberalism and godless decadence to erode core family values as well as smother the free press.

Consequently, the interwar spectre gaining flesh once again in Europe is more than just history repeating itself or a manifestation of power as the ultimate drug – it is intrinsic to the EU’s failure and betrayal of democracy, our taking it for granted and possibly even being fed up of it.

While much noise is being made about the rise of right-wing sentiment, most people still have to wake up to the tyranny of the European Union and its obsession with sustaining the gravy train for its power elite while most jobs have been reduced to precarious employment causing deteriorating living standards.

Apart from the impact of technological advances and a totally different nexus of commerce, the essential difference between the political scenario of our world and that of 1930s Europe is the soured European Dream.

For Westerners who believe in the ideals of democracy and that freedom is about doing what is morally responsible rather than doing what one likes, it is appalling to see what they cherish being trampled by unelected EU leaders.

