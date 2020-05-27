‘We have a responsibility to look ahead and act proactively, as opposed to merely reacting to events after they happen’

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges that the entire world has faced in recent years. This virus has brought nations to their knees, infecting millions, and killing hundreds of thousands on a global scale. Here in Malta, we appear to have managed to avoid the worst of this crisis, with our infection rates being among the lowest in the world.

This state of affairs, of course, is not one which has come about by accident, or through luck. It is only thanks to the determination of Prime Minister Robert Abela and the health authorities led by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, as well as the responsibility shown by each and every one of us in following the guidelines they put forward, that Malta is now in the enviable position it finds itself.

Through a combination of foresight and determination, this administration has ensured that Malta was as best prepared as possible to tackle this pandemic. It is these same attributes, coupled with hard work and dedication, which we have depended on when contemplating our post-COVID-19 future.

After all, this pandemic will pass; in fact, many countries, including Malta, have already started relaxing public restrictions. However, in order for us to return to a state of normality, it is crucial for our economy to recover as quickly as possible as well.

Just as our health authorities were hard at work before coronavirus had even arrived, so are we now working night and day to ensure Malta is in the best position for its economic recovery once this virus is behind us.

In my role as minister responsible for our country’s infrastructure, this has meant making sure that our work on modernising and revitalising Malta’s infrastructure continues in as unhindered a manner as possible. As studies have shown, a modern and efficient infrastructure network is vital to the economic strength of any nation, and this will be more crucial than ever before in the post-COVID-19 world as we fight to return to the state of economic prosperity that has become the norm under Labour-led governments.

We are working night and day to ensure that Malta is in the best position for its economic recovery once this virus is behind us

Consequently, we have striven to make sure that the work on all our planned infrastructural projects did not merely continue on as normal, but, where possible, gained even more momentum. Instead of slowing down our work rate, we have used the decrease in vehicles which has been brought about as a result of this pandemic as an opportunity to work even harder, while ensuring that all the necessary precautions to safeguard the health of all contractors and workers involved are in place.

As a result, the Santa Luċija Tunnels project, to name one example, has already passed the halfway mark, and is now expected to be completed by the end of the year. This project will eventually directly connect Santa Luċija Avenue with Tal-Barrani Road, as well as providing quicker and safer access to Santa Luċija, Paola and Tarxien through the rebuilding of the current roundabout to a new, improved design.

Just as in the case of the Marsa Junction project, this will lead to a significant decrease in congestion and in travelling times for all those going to the south of Malta.

Additionally, work is also ongoing at various other sites, such as the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass, where Infrastructure Malta has begun to rebuild the old stone walls on the sides of the road which were proving to be a safety hazard to many drivers. This will not only help to increase efficiency, but will also bolster the safety of our roads, and the well-being of the thousands of citizens who make use of them every day.

Even those projects which were planned but not yet begun before the pandemic struck, such as the rebuilding of the old Żabbar-Marsascala Bypass, for instance, are still on schedule.

Because we know how crucial such works are to ensure our future economic prosperity, we have refused to allow this virus to derail them, but have forged ahead, even in these challenging circumstances, in the interests of our nation.

These efforts reflect this government’s commitment to our country’s infrastructure, and to our grand plan to rejuvenate what had been an outdated and ailing road network.

Moreover, however, they demonstrate our ability to look ahead even while managing the present crisis so successfully. The benefits of these projects will not only be felt in the short term, but will become even more noticeable in the long term, when our workers and enterprises find the infrastructure they need once the economy starts turning once more, with the result that Malta will be able to get back on its feet in the shortest time possible.

Ultimately, as politicians and leaders, we have a responsibility to look ahead and act proactively, as opposed to merely reacting to events after they happen. This administration has repeatedly shown its propensity for foresight and proactivity, and we have seen it again in the manner in which we are handling this pandemic.

By continuing to work hard and invest in our infrastructure, we are similarly demonstrating foresight with regard to our post-COVID-19 future, the benefits of which we shall reap for years to come. This storm will pass and we are dedicated, and committed, to ensuring that, once it is behind us, we will emerge once more into a brighter and better Malta.

Ian Borg is Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects