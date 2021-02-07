With a general election looming, the government appears dead set on finding an easy way out for the country’s economic recovery: more construction.

While many believed that the COVID-19 pandemic would serve as a way to promote new, alternative economies (especially the more environmentally-conscious initiatives), the signs are that collective efforts are being made to quickly unlearn the lessons from this global tragedy.

This is mostly evident when it comes to the government’s plans to “upgrade” our road networks.

The Ministry for Transport and Infrastructure is busy dotting the Maltese map with various roadbuilding projects. In what appears to be a new fad, huge flyover projects are being planned for Mrieħel, the Msida Creek, Qormi and Luqa. Other localities such as Dingli, Burmarrad and Marsalforn have to deal with new road widening or realignment projects that will directly impact green lungs and arable land, spelling the end of the life cycle for more farming activity and the uprooting of more and more trees.

There is no denying traffic and congestion will remain an issue for years. During the early stages of the pandemic, teleworking emptied the roads and improved air quality. It led many to question the need for further road-widening, but it only took a few months to understand that the minister for transport is tone-deaf to such alternative notions.

Instead of taking the opportunity to instil a much-needed change in culture and embarking on a serious reform of mass transit in Malta, Minister Ian Borg is looking at costly flyovers as a solution to our transport problems. Various studies conducted in the run-up to such projects have indicated that the transport issue will only be solved temporarily, and their end result will be that of postponing further gridlock.

Moreover, the roadbuilding spree proceeds without taking account of the context and the effects on the general population. The lack of a masterplan is sorely being felt in Mrieħel, where Borg has confirmed that the flyover is needed for the expansionistic requirements of the industries in the area. However, there is no clarity as to whether this oversized flyover will solve the traffic issue once the building height limitations in Mrieħel are done with. This would lead to a truly chaotic scenario.

In recent months, the push for new roads has reached surreal levels, with Infrastructure Malta often appearing on farmers’ and residents’ doorsteps to start works without having as much as half a permit. Similarly, a number of unannounced trenchworks have been reported around the island, with the ERA intervening to halt works in Dingli – once again, these works were not covered by any permit. In Dingli, the works were being carried out close to a factory slated for redevelopment as a hotel.

Seeing the fervour and speed with which these works are being carried out, it appears that public works are being used to service business interests, at a cost for transparency.

With a construction reform underway, it is high time the prime minister takes a leaf out of suggestions from various NGOs to curb Infrastructure Malta’s power over the planning process. In addition to the frequent use of direct orders in the public procurement process (and a damning NAO report on the prefinancing of a restricted number of contractors), the roadbuilding agency frequently abuses a minor regulation allowing it to bypass the standard planning process in certain instances.

This is not only an injustice to residents and farmers around Malta, but also an ideal platform for the abuse of power. The prime minister should show a willingness to put his foot down and rein in this rogue agency, this bad advertisement for his government.