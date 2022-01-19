I’m just going to say it. I might get some criticism for it, but I’m going say it.

But first: The rise of Roberta Metsola to president of the European Parliament has made us all proud. Proud that a person from little Malta made it to the helm of such a big and important institution. Proud that she got there on her own steam and by fighting for what she believes in. Proud that this was done by a woman – the first in two decades to make it to the role. She even wore a white blazer to highlight this.

But – and here it comes – as the whole country rejoiced and felt that pride, this one woman’s achievement led many – especially women, I dare say – to take a good look at their lives.

Some women related, others were filled with a sense of hope for the future and for their future possibilities or those of their daughters. But others experienced a sense of shame, or guilt, for not having achieved so much.

Let’s face it. What Roberta did really is, in her very own husband’s words “an extraordinary achievement”. Not only did she study and make her way up the political ladder, but the woman did so while juggling a family life with four young sons. Friends have spoken about how she always made time for them despite her busy schedule. Her parents said they try meet every week. And, having known her myself during our sixth form days, she is a lovely person.

As a mother who works reduced hours, I can’t help but be in awe. How can it be that I struggle to fit in certain things? Many women I spoke to are also in awe of her. Some told me that, perhaps, had they not become mothers they would have moved up further in their careers.

What Roberta’s rise shows, I feel, is that with the right support at home and outside, motherhood need not hold anyone back. There is more, however. One of the keys lies in women themselves being willing to prioritise their careers or, at least, place it on an equal priority level as motherhood. It is not an easy one. I confess that I’m not very good at it – yet (hope speaks!).

In short, there are choices to be made. What’s important is that, whatever the choice, it is a real choice and not an imposition by a society that still – as research keeps showing us – expects women to take on the bulk of the work at home and the caring roles. I know this does not apply across the board, but in most cases, it does. That’s a fact.

Support is key and this includes support at home, at work and everywhere in between. It includes measures like free childcare, flexible working hours, the alignment of work and school hours and so much more. But most of all, a shift in mentality.

Roberta deserves all the praise because she managed to get there by working hard and through her resilience. She made choices and stuck with them. We’re not all born politicians, but we all have our path in life. Let this serve as a time to assess whether or not we are happy where we are. A time for ask for, and demand, the support we need.

And, if we are not happy where we are, let’s look around us and see if we are caving into society’s expectations of what a woman should be doing – and challenge it. One woman’s success is not another woman’s failure. It’s an inspiration… and a wake-up call.