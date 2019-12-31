What if, when your history teacher asked you what you knew about Napoleon Bonaparte, she let you Google the French Emperor instead of reprimanding you for pulling out your mobile phone?

Using everyday technology such as mobile phones could be part of a student-centred approach that would leave no room for slacking off and browsing social media, according to Prof. Kirsti Lonka.

“In Finland, apart from the individual subjects, students also score on behaviour. So apart from rewarding those who find the most relevant and trustworthy information, there are also consequences for misbehaving in class as this would be reflected in their grades,” the Professor of Educational Psychology at University of Helsinki told Times of Malta.

Asked how teachers could avoid access to social media during such an activity, Prof. Lonka said that according to research, students resorted to social media as an escape route.

If teachers made lessons meaningful, students would remain engaged and not feel the need to escape to social media.

“Our philosophy is that instead of banning mobile phones, we should teach students to self-regulate their use. And instead of reprimanding someone who watches a cat video instead, we ask them why the lesson was not engaging or interesting for them.”

The role of teachers was not to transmit knowledge, but rather, to facilitate learning, Prof. Lonka says, insisting on the need of student-centred methods.

“We need to get rid of the idea that there is a memory-hard drive. Anything that doesn’t carry meaning, such as isolated facts and fragmented knowledge, fades away.

“Bulimic learning – where students amass a lot of information, vomit it on the test paper and then forget about it – is a waste of time,” she says.

Putting pressure on children when they are young destroys their willingness to learn

Prof. Lonka was recently in Malta to speak at a conference marking the 100th anniversary of the Malta Union of Teachers. Her visit was coordinated by Kenneth Vella, headmaster of Mater Boni Consilii, St Joseph School, Paola.

She tells Times of Malta she is hesitant to give advice to other countries, so instead, she shares Finland’s successful education recipe and fellow educators can take what they want from it.

Finland is investing in high-quality teacher education, with a strategy based on trust and responsibility, she says.

“We attract the best students: around 2,000 apply for the teaching programme, but only 120 are accepted. It’s more difficult to get enrolled into the teacher education programme for primary school than medical school.”

Prof. Lonka notes that while in Finland teaching was a respected profession, some educators in other countries, including Malta, express concern about working conditions, salaries and respect from society.

Finland’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. According to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development), Finnish 15-year-olds fare among the best five nationalities when it comes to science learning and life satisfaction, Prof. Lonka points out, adding that Finland did not focus only on academic learning but also on wellbeing, happiness and motivation.

“Our philosophy has been free play for children until they turn seven. Before that they spend a lot of time doing outdoor activities, handicrafts, playing music and everything else that helps develop their brain.

“Putting pressure on children when they are young destroys their willingness to learn and we want them to be lifelong learners. You can get good results if you pressure them, but some children will break.”