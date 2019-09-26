Education is back at the top of the European Union’s political agenda. And rightly so: education is vital in keeping our economy competitive and critical in building a cohesive, fair society. I am pleased that this is now widely recognised – and that we have put everything in place to take European cooperation in this field to a whole new level.

Together with member states, the European Commission has put in place solid foundations of a true European Education Area: boosting learning abroad and reinforcing key competences like entrepreneurial and digital skills, fostering the mutual recognition of diplomas, the acquisition of foreign languages and early childhood education and care, as well as strengthening common values and inclusion.

The new European Universities initiative is already creating new opportunities for students and higher education institutions.

A project as ambitious as the European Education Area needs funding to match. That is why the Commission has proposed to double the budget of the Erasmus programme in the EU’s next long-term budget 2021-2027 so that many more people can benefit.

The European Education Area is the leap forward that the EU needs to face the challenges of the 21st century, to open up opportunities to all and make the most of its most valuable asset: the talent of its people. I am proud to have played my part in shaping it.

Yet, success depends notably on one factor, one that is often overlooked: teachers, their motivation and their self-perception.

Without respected and confident teachers, the European Education Area will not bear the fruit we expect. We have to know how teachers feel and what they need so that we can put forward effective measures to address the challenges they face.

We will have a strong guide in the 2019 edition of the Education and Training Monitor, which I will present and discuss at the Second European Education Summit in Brussels today.

Because this year, this annual EU flagship publication, which provides a snapshot of the state of education in member states, is dedicated to the teaching profession.

Incorporating and analysing the results of the Teachers and Learning International Survey run by the OECD, the Monitor presents invaluable insights into how teachers assess their current situation and how they see their future.

Most importantly, it shows that teachers want more and better training to face the social and technological challenges they are confronted with. Making the most of new technologies while being aware of their harmful effects is one of them.

Helping them tackle the difficulties of teaching in culturally diverse classrooms is another.

Second, teachers seek recognition. According to the survey, only 18 per cent of them feel that their profession is valued by the rest of society. Beyond salaries, which remain low overall, lifting teachers’ prestige and authority is a must, not an option.

The Monitor also points to teacher shortages in several member states, especially in disciplines related to sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics. And it touches on other pressing social issues.

How many teachers will we need for how many pupils in the future? This is a question policy-makers need to address, especially in the context of our ageing societies and the desertification of rural areas.

For eight years, the Education and Training Monitor has played a big part in driving education reform across member states.

This edition sends clear messages: confident and recognised teachers are the precondition for ambitious reforms. It is our duty to make them a cornerstone of the European Education Area.

Tibor Navracsics is EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.