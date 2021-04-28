Rolls-Royce is a company steeped in tradition. Throughout the decades, it has evolved and shifted but remained absolutely dedicated to ensuring that it delivered the classiest, most luxurious and most high-end cars possible. Needless to say, the arrival of a new one is quite a big deal, and that brings us to this – the new Ghost.
Effectively acting as the ‘entry’ point to the Rolls-Royce line-up, the Ghost arrives with a more driver-focused setup than ever before, as well as a host of innovations for both the cabin and exterior. The question is, can a modern Rolls-Royce move the game on while bearing in mind the traditions of the past? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.
