Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off Phantom in collaboration with luxury goods manufacturer Hermès.

Called “Oribe’, it was commissioned by Japanese fashion entrepreneur Yusaka Maezawa, who is a well-known art and supercar collector.

Specialists from both companies’ ‘bespoke’ divisions worked together at Rolls-Royce’s West Sussex headquarters and Hermès’ Paris HQ to bring the owner’s vision of a ‘land jet’ to life.

Maezawa wanted his car to bring the serenity of private air travel to the road, so the interior has been upholstered in Hermès’ Enea Green leather, extending to areas including the upper instrument panel, interior pillars and parcel shelf, as well as less visible areas like the glovebox compartment.

