Every country has its own rules and regulations when it comes to online casinos and gambling. These are always important to get familiar with in order to make sure the games and sites you are accessing aren’t disobeying the laws. So, if you are living in Norway or planning on going there for a trip, make sure you are respecting the rules of the country. You can learn more about these rules here.

Before starting to play at online casinos, it is a good idea to get to know the market you are in. And if you are playing in Norway, this means understanding the selection of casinos and the rules, they are following. Here, it can be beneficial to visit a site like norsk-casino.io where you can find a lot of information about the casino scene in the country. You can also read on to learn some of the most important things here.

State monopoly

Every country is different, and Norway is one of the stricter countries out there when it comes to gambling. More the most part, gambling is illegal in Norway. However, two companies are allowed to offer gambling services. These companies as Norsk Rikstoto and Norsk Tipping. This way, the state has the monopoly on gambling in Norway.

If you are interested in gambling on keno, lotteries or sports, then Norsk Tipping is the company that you must use. Here you can be sure that no rules are broken, as the company is operation under the jurisdictions of the Ministry of Culture and Church affairs.

Are you looking to bet on horse racing, then Norsk Rikstoto is the company to play through. This company is also owned by the state and will therefore also be following all applicable laws.

If you are looking to invite friends over to gamble at your house, then this can be arranged. It is just important that the party is not organised like a business. So, no admission fees or similar costs to the players taken by you as the organiser.

The state monopoly in Norway is so strict that all banks in the country have been forced to deny casinos – both online and land-based – the ability to draw money from credit and debit cards. This effectively cuts off any chance of the Norwegians playing on “illegal” online casinos.

Where to play in Norway

Despite its strict rules and regulations, it is far from impossible to gamble in Norway. As long as you a doing so through the state-regulated venues. There are over a thousand of these around the country, mostly in the form of kiosks.

You can also access online games through Norsk Tipping. Here you can enter lotteries like Lotto, Viking Lotto and Joker. You can also get to play many of the well-known and popular casino games online. You will be able to access slots, Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Baccarat and many others. So, you will not have to worry about giving up gaming, if you are moving to Norway – as long as you play by the rules of the country.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.