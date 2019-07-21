Malta Café Scientifique is tomorrow presenting ‘Science of whisky’, an engaging talk by Anton Mangion who will be guiding those present through the process involved in the production of alcoholic beverages, namely brewing, vinification and distilling, and how these industries have brought together the sciences of biology, chemistry and engineering in a unique way that has developed over the years to create mankind’s favourite libations.

It is said that the beginnings of civilisation were spurred on by fermented beverages. Whether through arts, religion or language, alcohol – even then acting as a social lubricant – has been around for at least 9,000 years. Playing an important part in our daily lives, alcohol is produced by the fermentation of sugar using yeast.

Beer and whisky follow a similar process, as both start with barley as raw material, while other spirits are produced using different sources of sugars. Vodka is made from potatoes; bourbon from corn; rum from sugar cane; and tequila from agave.

This presentation will explain the fermentation process and how a multitude of differing ingredients lead to the different products and flavours found on the market today.

Succeeding the previous talk by Mangion, Richard Pons, author of Drinking as an Art and beverage lecturer at the Institute of Tourism Studies, will talk about the complexities of whisky.

Soon after, a whisky tasting will be held free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, thanks to Demajo Wines and Spirits.

The discussion is being held tomorrow at the University of Malta Msida Campus at 8pm. Entrance to the event is at a €5 donation, with proceeds going to the University’s Research, Innovation and Development Trust. Alcohol will only be served to those who are 18 years or older.