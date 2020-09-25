The popular annual football magazine Score will be out on Saturday with the Times of Malta newspaper.

This year’s edition has a major novelty as apart from all the fixtures of the Maltese Premier League and the Challenge League, it will also have for the first time the complete schedule of the women’s league.

Added to that the magazine is a handy guide for all international football lovers as it provides the fixtures of all major championships such as the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A, the French Ligue, the German Bundesliga and the Spanish La Liga as well as the UEFA Nations League.

This year’s edition also includes some interesting features.

Vincenzo Potenza, the Floriana FC coach, gives his views on who he thinks will be the protagonists in the 2020-21 BOV Premier League.

Added to that there is an exclusive interview with Sliema’s marquee signing Denilson, who was formerly on the books of English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Score also features an interview with Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia who speaks about his career experiences while there is also an interesting chat with Pierre Brincat, the MFA Director of Women’s Football.

So, make sure you don’t miss out on a copy of this year’s magazine which will be distributed with Saturday’s Times of Malta newspaper.