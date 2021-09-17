Maltese football fans will have a treat on Saturday as The Score, the popular annual football magazine, will be out with the Times of Malta newspaper.

This year’s edition has a major novelty as apart from all the fixtures of the Maltese Premier League and the Challenge League and the women’s league, it will also have for the first time the complete schedule of GFA Division One.

Added to that the magazine is a handy guide for all international football lovers as it provides the fixtures of all major championships such as the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A, the French Ligue, the German Bundesliga, and the Spanish La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League.

This year’s edition also includes some interesting features.

Mark Buttigieg, the Ħamrun Spartans FC coach, gives his views on who he thinks will be the protagonists in the 2021-22 BOV Premier League.

The Score also features an interview with Malta women’s coach Mark Gatt who speaks about the progress made by the women’s movement on the islands while there is an extensive review of the Maltese clubs' performances in the UEFA club competitions.

So, make sure you don’t miss out on a copy of this year’s magazine which will be distributed with Saturday’s Times of Malta newspaper.