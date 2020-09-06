It is numbing to follow the death march of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which has originated from a food market in China and spread to infect more than 20 million people, killing 850,000 in its wake. To fear a ‘second wave’ proved pointless, as the first wave still splashes about and governments continue to contradict each other and themselves in panicky policy changes, playing whack-a-mole with the decease.

But even more mind-boggling is the scramble for a cure-all. All over the world, political leaders outdo each other in the race for a vaccine against the infectious decease. They want to be the first to claim authorship, the first in line for supplies and the first to prove that their leadership has saved their nation alone from the plague.

A remedy for the seemingly unstoppable epidemic would cover up all past mistakes. Russia, which claims to be the first to have developed a workable inocu­lant and therefore the first to have won the War on COVID, has named its serum ‘Sputnik V’ to remind the US not too subtly that is was they, after all, who had put the first man into space.

More than 150 laboratories, owned by universities, pharmaceutical companies and governments all over the world, work with frantic speed to that aim. The buzzword is ‘fast track’. While it takes typically 10 years to develop a vaccine that is safe and effective, ‘warp speed’ is now the order of the day.

While it may take only a short time to come up with ideas that seem workable, it will take at least a year or two to establish that an agent is safe for human consumption and another three years to gauge the immune response. It will take many more years to observe how long the desired protection will actually last. After all, a vaccine that loses its effectiveness after only a few months is not fit to eradi­cate an illness and to protect a populace.

Drug safety authorities will examine the data of large-scale clinical trials to then decide if they will license a serum for public use. This careful process has now been uprooted by governments all over the world. They approve of substances before they have been tested and order and prepay supplies before they have been produced.

The EU has contracted 1.5 billion shots in advance, enough to inoculate its popu­lace three times over, the UK has ‘secured’ 340 million shots for its population of 66 million, and the US pre-financed a couple of billion shots from companies big and small to make sure that we forget about the President’s compounded plunders.

How to control the outbreak is dictated by political bias. Mask-wearing and social distancing is for tree-hugging spoil-sports. Real men take hydroxychloroquinine or gurgle with bleach.

And very soon, a silver bullet will be delivered. Scientists plead in vain for sobriety, but their caution is flushed away by the cacophony of ‘leaders’. The billions of dollars and euros they now throw on the business of salvation are market-distorting, disadvantage poor countries and feed irrational vaccine aversion, all to the detriment of sustainably smothering the decease like measles or polio before.

The relevance for domestic and foreign political gain is obvious. It will reso­nate when Russia delivers the first batches of jabs to Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the Philippines, or when China comes to the ‘rescue’ of countries ignored by other powers.

Yet how can we retail investors profit from the indiscriminate deluge of taxpayers’ money? Which pharmaceutical company, if any at all, will profit from the commerce of COVID?

It becomes increasing clear that the market exuberance lifting the shares of any company signing a governmental contract or announcing yet another break-through is ill-founded. The development of vaccines in the past shows that of 100 companies starting lab work it is usually only one that makes it to the finishing line. If this holds true, many stock market winners of today will falter.

Then there’s the question of numbers. Even if administered for free: how many people will be really willing to vaccinate in times of irrational opposition to vaccines and rational cautiousness towards a substance that was rashly approved?

The decisive question will be how well and how long any treatment can protect

Next is the question of pricing. Faced with a worldwide emergency and with all the government money rained on them it is unlikely that companies can price an approved drug at much more than manufacturing costs.

AstraZeneca, not a vaccine specialist, is aiming to produce two billion jabs and has indicated a sales price of USD 3 to 4 per injection. Pfizer, teaming up with Germany’s BioNTech, talks about USD 19.90 per application. Moderna, a Boston start-up favoured by the US administration, wants to sell for USD 60 per unit.

The decision will be political rather than commercial. If priced at the lower end the overall market for a vaccine may be worth USD 8 billion for a broad field of competitors. Not enough for all.

The decisive question will be how well and how long any treatment can protect. Initial success may be a one-off. Some companies may face class action law suits down the road for damaging side effects.

Today’s dense cooperation is potentially market-abusive. Aware of the huge risks, pharmaceutical companies have secured exemptions from anti-competition laws in the US. And they have now written a lobbing letter to the EU demanding exemption from all civil liability and asking for a comprehensive, “non-fault and non-adversarial” compensation scheme. They refuse, in other words, to take ultimate responsibility for what people will get under their skin.

Shares of Big Pharma companies, most of them signatories to the abovementioned letter, and all of them active in the race for a vaccine, have sailed well through the market rout in March, but they have not gained massively in the meantime either.

Shares in GlaxoSmithKline, with a P/E of 11.22 the cheapest of them, have slightly lost over the year, while AstraZeneca’s gained 21 per cent.

Pfizer from the US, with a market capi­talisation of USD 213 billion bigger than the two combined, has gained 13 per cent per annum, and Johnson & Johnson (400 billion market cap) almost 22 per cent.

Yet the biggest winners by far are the small start-ups, doing the research and lab work for Big Pharma, which offers the capacity to scale up. Moderna gained 368 per cent in one year, CureVac 280 per cent in one month alone, BioNTech 550 per cent in a couple of months, and Novavax rose continuously since its stock market debut in autumn last year to gain 1,755 per cent.

All are now multi-billion-dollar enterprises without having sold anything since their debut. One of them might be a winner in the long term, having nailed the technology to speed-develop ever new vaccines after COVID.

Institutional investors are lining up for big bets. We small fish will have to wait and see. Government favours are not set in stone.

