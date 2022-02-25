There are two sides to the entertainment coin. On one side, the time we dedicate to entertainment derives its pleasure from the fact that there is too little of it. The too little play is countered against the too little work – and that bumps up the fun value of entertainment.

On the other hand, the fact that we only dedicate the smaller share of our time to entertainment means that we use most of it on looking for sources of entertainment.

And that is where review sites and consolidators come into play.

This also applies to gambling. There are a lot of licensed casino sites that provide plenty of entertainment for all tastes, from traditional games to poker, sports betting, lotteries and more. To further pile up the offerings, a lot of casinos try to shout over their competitors by providing players with exciting welcome bonuses, innovative payment solutions and quick payouts.

And that’s all good. The issue is for players to quickly and efficiently find the casino that best suits their tastes.

Enter Casizon.com, a new gambling website that will be launched soon. And it offers a wealth of information, guidance and choice. First, it is a multi-language site – so players can choose from Finnish to English and other languages. Second, Casizon has an online casino search tool. So instead of browsing through casino listings – which players are still free to do – various filters help players choose the right casino for them.

So how will this search work? At its most basic, the search enables players to look for casino by name or list casinos in alphabetical order from A to Z. But things can get more interesting. The default view, for instance, shows casinos by recommendation – for new players, especially, this comes in handy, especially when considering that recommendations are based on which casinos have the most attractive bonuses, the best selection of games, the more efficient customer service, and other such qualities.

Players can filter according to other criteria. So players who, for instance, prefer to play at Pay N Play casinos can filter accordingly – others who are always looking for something new can filter the search so that they can see the new casinos launched in recent months. Experienced players who already have their preferred game providers can choose to see only those casinos which offer their favourite games. And for those who have a bit more time on their hands can view those casinos which offer the biggest choice of games – one thousand or even two thousand games and more.

The search is almost endless – players can choose to filter casinos according to licence, language, payment method – from Apple Pay and Paypal to Skrill – currency, including crypto, and more. The proverbial cherry on the cake for players is that they can filter according to which casino offers the best bonuses, such as extra spins, cashback and no-deposit bonuses.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.