Here are predictions part two. Are they going to come true? That would make a nice change.

10th – Aston Villa

Since their return to the top flight, Aston Villa have proved they are not a one-man team. Jack Grealish may have taken his twinkly toes further north, but Villa fans needn’t panic that his departure means the end is nigh. Will the £100 million man be missed? Absolutely.

He is the sort of player any team would miss. And, Gareth Southgate, I mean any team. But even without Grealish, Villa will not struggle. Truth be told, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if they pushed for a European slot if everything clicks into place. Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings are great signings, and I have to admit I was shocked and stunned that Southampton let the latter leave. But credit to Villa for being a club attractive enough to appeal to that calibre of player, even if they aren’t currently attractive enough to hold on to the Jacks of this world. That time may come.

9th – West Ham Utd

David Moyes was my manager of the season last time out. Before a ball was kicked, I had them down as almost certain relegation candidates. There were huge levels of disharmony at the club, the fans were unhappy and the players were chucking their teddies out of their social media prams. But Moyes defied the odds and led the Hammers to an incredible sixth place.

That success, however, is likely to have a detrimental effect with the extra strain of Europa League football. For a team that doesn’t have massive strength in depth, those additional games have the potential to stretch their resources a little too thinly. No relegation battle or anything drastic like that, but this won’t be a season on a par with last.

8th – Tottenham

I won’t deny that José Mourinho’s time at Spurs was not what I expected. Instead of a match made in heaven, it turned into football purgatory. Yet I still think it was a mistake to get rid of him so quickly, especially without a proper replacement lined up. The club can dress it up however they like, but they didn’t get rid of José to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo. Fact. He was never first choice to take over and I severely doubt he was even in the top 10. Even if Harry Kane stays, Spurs will not be challenging at the top this season. After years of unfulfilled promise and false dawns under numerous managers, you have to wonder if the problem at Spurs is not so much the men in charge of the team as the man in charge of the men in charge of the team. Is Daniel Levy holding the club back? It’s looking like it.

7th – Arsenal

A late surge towards the end of last season saw Arsenal finish in a creditable eighth place. But that shouldn’t mask the reality that they were, for large parts of the season, dire. In fact, there were times when I genuinely thought Mikel Arteta was finished. But the club stuck with him and have now supported him in the transfer market, with the signing of £50 million Ben White showing their trust in the Spaniard. However, expensive signings combined with the unrest that bubbled just below the surface for a large part of last season ramps up the pressure on Arteta. I still have them down for a healthy, if not exactly thrilling, seventh placed finish. Will that be enough to buy Mikel another season? That’s 50/50.

6th – Everton

If one word sums up Rafa Benitez’s decision to take over at Everton, then that word would surely be ‘brave’. Or stupid. Possibly both, in fact. To be fair, everything about Rafa and Everton joining forces made sense… he needed a route back into the top half of the Premier League while the club needed a big-name manager to fill a Carlo Ancelotti-shaped hole.

The fact that Rafa lives in the area made the appointment even more logical. However, the reason he lives in the area is that he used to manage Liverpool, and that is where this relationship gets ‘complicated’ – it’s essentially an arranged marriage with the blessing of neither family.

Rafa is going to need a blistering start to have any hope of winning over the blue half of the city. Everton’s visit to Anfield in April will be absolutely fascinating, assuming Rafa makes it that far. If he is still there, it’s because this prediction will come true.

5th – Leicester City

I really like Leicester. There, I’ve said it. As football clubs go – especially successful ones – they are entirely inoffensive. Not flash, flamboyant or pretentious in any way at all. Over the course of the last half decade or so, they have quietly gone about their business of playing good football and winning things. The title may have been flukish, but their flirtations with the Champions League places are not. And last season’s FA Cup triumph, their first ever, was a special occasion for everyone involved. They do seem to fade away at the end of a season, which is a problem they need to address. But I have no problem putting them down for another lofty finish. Their only fear is that the likes of Spurs or Arsenal may get a bit flirty with Brendan Rodgers. I suspect he may not be able to resist a ‘big’ club for too long.

4th – Manchester Utd

On paper, Manchester United already had a squad capable of winning the league – Henderson, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Mata, Fernandes, Matic, Lingard (the new version) Rashford, Cavani, Greenwood. When you add Sancho and Varane to that mix, it becomes formidable. But my problem with United isn’t the players, it’s the manager. Lovely chap, highly amusing accent, but still, to me, out of his depth. Yes, they finished second last season, which looks like a step forward. But they were still a dozen points shy of City and failed to back up their league improvement with a cup. The fact that they capitulated in the Europa League and the FA Cup was further proof to me that Ole Gunnar Solskjær isn’t cut out for the big games. And you need to win big games for a title. Regression rather than progression for the Red Devils this season. And a new manager for next.

3rd – Liverpool

After winning the crown for the first time in a generation (or was it two?), I always thought the following season would be an anti-climax for Liverpool. Throw in COVID, a bunch of serious injuries to key players and a season that had the potential to underwhelm did just that. That they managed to secure Champions League qualification was impressive, considering it needed a brilliant final push. This season I expect Jurgen Klopp’s lads, led by fit-again Virgil van Dijk, to be up there jostling for pole position.

They won’t quite make it but that’s because the squad (packed with talent as it may be) still needs a bit more freshening. Ibrahima Konaté is a great addition to the team but I think they need even more fresh energy. Normally you would expect a team in their position to go on a good cup run to keep things ticking over. But Klopp doesn’t seem to be too enamoured with domestic trophies. So not a great deal to celebrate at Anfield this year.

2nd – Chelsea

When it comes to managers, Chelsea are a strange and unpredictable club. If Roman Abramovich is capable of firing a club legend like Frank Lampard without batting an eyelid, no manager can ever feel truly safe at Stamford Bridge. Frank was not tearing up trees, but you would have thought 13 years, 429 games and 147 goals as a player would have bought him some breathing space. But Roman doesn’t hesitate to pull the trigger if he senses success is not imminent; so much so that one day I fear he may accidentally fire himself.

To his credit, Thomas Tuchel came in and exceeded expectations, leading the Blues to the Champions League trophy within minutes of his appointment. Their domestic season was held back by the fact that they didn’t have a striker who actually struck. Step forward Romelu Lukaku, who could well be the missing piece of the puzzle. Instinctively, however, I am of the opinion it will be a tight near-miss for Chelsea. But they are a good bet for a cup of some flavour, maybe even another Champions League now Tuchel has got a taste for it.

1st – Manchester City

Nothing irks me more than making the same prediction two seasons in a row. But, to not predict another City title triumph would be nothing short of stupid. And I am not short of stupid. (That didn’t really work out well, did it?). Despite a slow start to last season, they gathered momentum to emerge as clear winners. This season will be tougher as I believe all their major rivals have upgraded, but ultimately they have a manager who knows how to stay one step ahead. Will they miss Aguero? Nope. The Argentinian didn’t play all that much last season, and the arrival of Grealish, although not a direct replacement, adds a new level of depth to the team. The only potential for a slip-up really is if Pep Guardiola decides to focus all his effort on the illusive Champions League trophy. But even then I wouldn’t bet against them finishing top. And if they get Kane, give them the trophy today because then it becomes a truly foregone conclusion.

james@quizando.com

twitter: @maltablade