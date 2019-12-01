The classic story of The Little Mermaid is coming home to the Manoel Theatre this festive season, in a new pantomime by FM Theatre Productions.

In The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under The Sea, we meet King Triton’s feisty mermaid daughter Ariel, who loves to break the rules by visiting the sea’s surface with her forgetful fishy friend Doreen, driving everyone mad, including her nanny, Dame Bormaljotta. Meanwhile, Prince Rubinu is searching for his long-lost father King Barbakannella, and the evil sea witch Ursoola Minnofs is plotting her takeover of the underwater kingdom with the aid of her two minions, Morina and Skorfina.

Will the evil sea witch succeed in taking over the underwater kingdom? Will Ariel get her wish? Will the Dame get herself a hubby? Will Triton get his daughter to obey him, and will Rubinu find his dad? Is there life on Mars? Is there life in Malta? These are questions that can only be answered when you go and see this year’s FM Theatre panto!

FM Theatre’s The Little Mermaid – A Panto Under The Sea will be staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, with performances on dates between December 22 and January 5. Tickets from bookings@teatrumanoel.com.mt or 2124 6389.