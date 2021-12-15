The Gaulitanus Choir has launched the second edition of Yuletide Bliss. The mini-series, being held between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, follows the success achieved with the experimental edition held last year and again features three concerts, which are completely different in nature.

The series kicks off on December 26 at St Francis church, Victoria, with a concert entitled Festive Strings featuring the Gaulitanus String Orchestra led by Marcelline Agius and directed by Colin Attard. A programme of seasonal compositions alters with more standard string orchestra repertoire.

Mro Colin Attard

The second event features violinist Pierre Louis Attard and Serbian pianist Milica Lawrence. Entitled A Musical Voyage, the two Gozo-based artists team up once again to present a wide array of compositions. The concert is being held at the Kempinski San Lawrenz on Wednesday, December 29.

The mini-series comes to an end with the 10th edition of A New Year’s Toast, as always on January 1.

Folk inspired

The Gaulitanus Choir, and its soprano soloists, Anna Bonello, Patricia Buttigieg, Stephanie Portelli and Annabelle Zammit, together with the choir’s accompanist Stephen Attard, will team up under the direction of Colin Attard to usher in the New Year in style with a varied selection of excerpts, mostly seasonal.

After a forced absence of a year, the concert now returns to the Kempinski San Lawrenz.

Strings in concert

Artistically directed by Colin Attard, Yuletide Bliss is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo. All concerts start at 8pm. Entrance is free but reservations have to be made on bookings.gaulitanus@gmail.com and vaccination certificates (or PCR tests) presented at the door.