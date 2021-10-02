Florian Wirtz is a rising star in the Bundesliga with the 18-year-old already a full Germany international on the back of superb performances for Bayer Leverkusen as the in-house replacement for Kai Havertz.

“Florian has everything you need for an outstanding career,” Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes told AFP subsidiary SID.

“He is a young guy who we have to encourage, develop and prepare for the tasks that are certain to lie ahead of him.”

