Have you ever wondered what is the secret to living a longer life?

Perhaps it's doing some regular physical activity, eating more greens, drinking less alcohol or not smoking.

Not according to Senglea resident Edith Mallia, who is 100 years and one month old.

“A tot of whiskey in the morning. I get up, shower, have breakfast, one tot of whiskey, no medicine and off to work,” Mallia said.

"It's the English who used to visit the shop that got me into this habit."

Speaking with The People of Malta, Mallia spoke about her life and shared one or two pieces of advice.

The People of Malta is a popular artistic project, set up back in 2015 by two photographers, Roderick Vella and Stephen Buhagiar, who through their pictures and cited anecdotes, tell the stories of people from all walks of life who live on the Maltese Islands.

Mallia said her own father never took any medicine and lived on to the age of 102.

She is best known for her clothes shop on Żabbar Road, Fgura, which she ran for 60 years.

“It had, and still has, my name. My daughter runs it now. My husband had opened the shop for me - he used to encourage me. He even taught me how to drive,” she said.

The couple tied the knot 80 years ago, during World War II. They were just 20 years old.

“There was an air raid on our wedding day, and we spent our honeymoon in the shelter.”

The couple went on to have three children, and Mallia is not only a grandmother but also a great-grandmother.

She said while she never had many friends, she always found comfort in her family.

“It is a united family that makes you happy and nothing else,” she said. “The advice I give is to give priority to families, friends are secondary. I used to do everything, sew, knit, cook and whenever any painting was needed, I used to grab a paintbrush and paint.”

For the past four years, Mallia has lived at the Simblija Care Home.

She said she is happy and comfortable there and describes all the employees as “gentle” and “do everything in their power to make sure you are happy.”

While her mind is still alert, she does admit her legs are not as strong as they used to be.

“I thank God that I am not sick and in pain.”