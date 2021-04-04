The first thought one might have when sojourning at a local bay, may be to get themselves into the crystal clear waters; maybe admire the landscape and vegetation for a while. But the idea of how such things come to being does not usually cross one’s mind. Two plant species commonly encountered here are the endemics Maltese Sea-lavender (Limonium melitense; Leħjet ix-Xiħ) and Zerafa’s Sea-lavender (L. zeraphae; Limonju ta’ Zerafa). A group of scientists, at the University of Malta, working on the project EDGE (Endemic de novo Genomes), is attempting to reveal just this. How do these plants manage to survive in such a habitat?

In order to understand the ways and means by which our endemic species react and change to suit their environment, imagine all their inherited information (the DNA) as a ‘series of recipe books’ (the genome). Each ‘book’ (a chromosome) contains a series of ‘recipes’ (genes) each of which gives the ‘cook’ (the cells internal machinery) the necessary instructions on how and when it can produce a ‘dish’ (a protein, usually). While we are certainly capable of understanding most of the language being used, the books themselves cannot simply be opened and read. The current technology only allows reading short stretches at any one time. Therefore, the solution currently in use is analogous to passing the books through a shredder and then reconnect the resulting fragments, which are very appropriately called reads. This is done computationally, using bioinformatics.

The group is planning to decipher the whole genome of the endemic Sea-lavender species, read by read. The genes that they possess will be decoded. By comparing the genes from different species, they hope to figure out from where these genes were inherited. In this way, they will figure out the evolutionary history and the relations of these species.

Another long-term objective of EDGE is to understand which genes enable these plants to exist and thrive in such an environment and how their genome has changed to prepare the plants for this. If these genes can be passed on to crops, a continuous food supply would be ensured as climate change ensues. But that is a story for another day!

Dorita Galea is reading for a PhD in Genomics and Bioinformatics at the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking of the University of Malta. She lectures in biology at Ġ.F. Abela Junior College. Maria Galea is a student in the Faculty of Science, University of Malta. She is reading for a degree in Biology.

Project EDGE is financed by the Malta Council for Science & Technology, for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, through the Research Excellence Programme.

