With figures for Q1 2021 over double what they were the same time last year, RE/MAX Malta continues to lead the island’s property market. Times of Malta speaks to three of the brand’s top agents, Ian Fenech, Philip Incorvaja and Mark Micallef, to get their take on the sector – and discover their personal keys to real estate success.

At the recent RE/MAX Malta Annual Convention, the company’s hotly-anticipated award for the top selling associates was presented to Mark Micallef as the winner, with Philip Incorvaja and Ian Fenech as first and second runners-up respectively.

While achieving the highest sales volume across Malta’s favourite real estate brand is an impressive accomplishment alone, to have done so in 2020 – a year synonymous with the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic – is indicative of the determination and resilience of all RE/MAX agents.

While RE/MAX Malta pivoted in reaction to the global crisis by undertaking a comprehensive, quality-focused restructuring exercise, agents adapted to the changes in the local market.

“It was a challenging time for everyone, but the sector is doing well,” Incorvaja remarks.

“Agents react according to the dynamic needs of the market, as they always have, and always should.”

Micallef, who was RE/MAX Malta’s top selling associate of 2020, agrees.

“Real estate in Malta has always been one of the best sectors to invest in,” he confirms.

“The pandemic has clearly impacted the market, serving as an eye-opener for many. More than ever, it is imperative for property owners to seek expert advice when valuing and listing their property.”

To ensure they are ready with that expert advice and to offer the brand’s signature customer service excellence, the ethos of all three agents has one key factor in common: passion.

You need to love what you do

“There is no secret to success – it’s all about preparation, focus, and working with passion,” Micallef continues.

“You need to love what you do and always have your clients’ best interests at heart. Most important to me are honour, integrity and relationships that are built on mutual trust.”

Incorvaja offers a similar insight: “I have a strong desire, which I call a ‘hunger’ – both to grow and to succeed. I love what I do and there is a lot of passion in my work. Ambition is part of my personality.”

Fenech highlights other crucial ingredients of success at RE/MAX Malta.

“Working hard, having a good knowledge of properties, being organised, and taking care of your clients: these are the basics of being a successful agent.”

Following many years of experience in the industry, all three of RE/MAX Malta’s top selling associates bring a wealth of expertise to their respective roles. From the Tigné Point office, Micallef has a wide range of specialisation from waterfront properties and special designated areas to luxury apartments and rental investments. A franchise owner at the Tigné Point office, Incorvaja has over 20 years’ experience in the industry, of which almost a decade has been spent with RE/MAX. Likewise, Fenech has worked from RE/MAX Affiliates – Professionals, Fgura since 2016, specialising in first- and second-time buyers and in apartments, maisonettes, penthouses or upgrading houses of character.

Supporting them in their journey towards success is, as ever, RE/MAX Malta.

“Working with RE/MAX gives me the chance to learn from others, and to complement my career with constant training opportunities, not to mention the local and international conventions I annually attend,” Micallef notes.

For Fenech, meanwhile, the unparalleled resources available to agents sets life with the brand apart.

“Having access to the best database of properties on the island certainly helps, as well as the continuous training that, if implemented every day, can help you achieve your yearly goals.”

Having been named as the real estate giant’s top selling local associates, none of the three now intend to rest on their triumph.

“Every year, the most important thing is that we have tried our best. We must always move forward; to learn every day, aim high,and try our best to achieve our goals,” Incorvaja states.

Fenech agrees, saying that “being consistent is one of the biggest challenges that I face year after year. I always try to beat my best competition – which is myself.”

“Every year I strive to improve on my past,” Micallef adds in conclusion.

“I constantly raise the bar for myself to reach new heights. Of all my goals, my greatest is to improve and to give my clients better overall service than my competition. My clients will not thank me for lacking five-star service, but my competition will!”

