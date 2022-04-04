RE/MAX Malta recently celebrated another achievement-packed year as it continues to lead Malta’s property market. The company’s top three agents of 2021 share their secrets to success.

At its recent Annual Convention, RE/MAX Malta awarded the many achievements of its agents, including Philip Incorvaja, Elton Laferla and Ludwig D’Amato, who earned the company’s top three places for highest service fees generated in 2021.

“I feel extremely grateful and proud to be a top RE/MAX agent yet again,” says Incorvaja, who specialises in luxury properties, investment opportunities and all types of properties in Sliema, St Julian’s and the surrounding areas, from RE/MAX Affiliates Specialists The Point.

To have achieved such an accolade as part of Malta’s most respected real estate brand – as multiple independent surveys have repeatedly named RE/MAX – is a proud moment shared by Laferla and D’Amato.

Both based at RE/MAX Affiliates Professionals St Julian’s, they focus respectively on houses, land for development, commercial sales and letting and residential property sales.

All three agents highlight fundamental aspects of working in real estate.

“Besides discipline, hard work and passion, learning and growing every day is essential,” Incorvaja explains.

Laferla agrees: “Success is a combination of being positive, working hard, perseverance and, most importantly, building close professional relationships with my clients.”

Prioritising the client experience – a core value across RE/MAX Malta – is also essential for D’Amato.

“I’m a very hard worker and a persistent person,” he says.

“Each and every client is my first priority – in fact, many of them have become close friends.”

While its agents continue to achieve personal success through their dedication and determination, a new focus on quality and improving the real estate client experience revitalised RE/MAX Malta through a comprehensive restructuring exercise early last year.

As well as solidifying internal operations, RE/MAX Malta’s new structure also pivoted it to better serve a property market still feeling the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for a brighter future for the industry. Along with the restructuring exercise, which quickly boosted both agent productivity and sales volume figures, RE/MAX Malta’s other notable 2021 achievements include a move to larger and more centralised premises for its Regional Office and the appointment of a new CEO, Jeffrey Buttigieg.

“RE/MAX Malta supported me towards some of my biggest achievements in 2021, including managing to quickly and successfully adapt to the market, as well as identify new business opportunities, during such a difficult time,” Elton Laferla adds.

Incorvaja also shares some of his greatest moments of 2021, including winning first place for the highest total service fees generated. “I’m proud to have received my ninth Diamond Certificate (the highest recognition for sales within RE/MAX Malta) since I joined RE/MAX in 2012,” he says.

“I was honoured to receive the Chairman’s Club International Award at the RE/MAX convention in Las Vegas – an amazing opportunity in itself.”

Meanwhile, Malta’s dynamic property sector constantly evolves, making adaptability equally critical to the success of all those working within it.

“Real estate is an ongoing challenge every single day, which is what makes this career so satisfying,” D’Amato says.

Laferla likewise points to the vital role the industry plays for the nation’s economy: “The real estate sector continues to be one of the main contributors to the country’s economic growth – and I believe it has potential to keep growing as one of the most secure and preferred investments in Malta.”

The property industry’s most recent evolution continues, following a 2020 regulation that requires all real estate professionals to become officially licenced by the end of 2021, in a bid to radically improve standards.

At RE/MAX Malta, the new regulation has catalysed a compliance update to the brand’s already-market-leading career development and training programmes, which offer unprecedented support to all agents from their first day, to the day they retire. “RE/MAX Malta continuously invests in its people and is always looking for ways to help us become better at what we do,” Laferla says.

“While continuing to strengthen my relationship with existing clients, with RE/MAX I will be seeking to widen my customer portfolio to offer innovative real estate investment opportunities.”

D’Amato looks forward to retaining, and continually improving upon, his success.

“I am grateful to my family, my manager and all my clients, both buyers and vendors, for believing in me. With the support of them and everyone at RE/MAX Malta, I will always give my utmost to achieve better results,” he says.

Finally, summarising both the secret to his former successes and his goals for the coming year at RE/MAX Malta, Incorvaja concludes: “Always remain humble – and dream big!”

